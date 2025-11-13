INE Strengthens Healthcare Cyber Readiness

Cary, NC, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE Security today announced the launch of its new eCIR (Certified Incident Responder) certification, a hands-on program designed to strengthen cybersecurity resilience across the healthcare industry. As hospitals and medical organizations continue to face unprecedented ransomware activity, the eCIR certification provides practical, skills-based training to help professionals identify, contain, and mitigate cyber threats faster.

Rising Threats to Healthcare Security

The healthcare sector remains one of the most frequently targeted industries for cybercrime. According to Comparitech, the first nine months of 2025 recorded 293 ransomware attacks on hospitals, clinics, and other direct-care providers, with an additional 130 attacks on healthcare-related businesses such as pharmaceutical manufacturers, billing services, and technology vendors. While attacks on providers mirrored 2024 levels, incidents targeting healthcare businesses increased by 30 percent.

The financial toll continues to rise. The IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report places the average cost of a healthcare breach at $7.42 million, the highest of any sector. In addition, research from ARMS Cyber shows that healthcare organizations experience an average 19 days of ransomware-related downtime, affecting operations and potentially delaying patient care. Sophos reports that 67 percent of healthcare organizations experienced a ransomware attack in the past year, underscoring the scale and persistence of the threat.

Preparedness Reduces Impact

Strong incident response planning significantly reduces both breach costs and recovery time.

A Ponemon Institute study found that organizations with a tested incident response plan reduced breach costs by $2.66 million compared to those without one.

The 2024 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report showed that organizations with skilled teams and advanced security automation identified and contained breaches about 90 days faster than the global average of 258 days.

While the benefits of readiness are clear, the healthcare sector continues to face a severe cybersecurity talent shortage:

74 percent of healthcare organizations reported significant cybersecurity staff attrition in the past year, according to Black Book Research.

90 percent of departing professionals cited higher compensation and lower stress in other industries.

79 percent of healthcare IT executives said staffing gaps have delayed critical security projects.

92 percent acknowledged that existing cybersecurity tools are underutilized due to limited personnel.

The proposed Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025 aims to address these challenges by funding training initiatives and workforce assessments, with a focus on smaller and rural healthcare providers.

Equipping Responders Through eCIR Certification

The eCIR certification delivers a comprehensive approach to incident response and digital forensics training. The program features hands-on, realistic simulations and interactive labs that build technical proficiency in threat detection, investigation, containment, and remediation. Learners develop the skills to analyze logs, examine endpoint and network activity, and report findings across domains of threat detection, endpoint/network analysis, digital forensics, threat intelligence, and communication.

“Healthcare organizations need more than awareness; they need capability,” said Lindsey Rinehart, CEO at INE Security. “The eCIR certification empowers professionals with the practical skills to respond to incidents quickly, protect sensitive data, and build lasting resilience.”

By delivering scenario-based exercises and guided instruction, the eCIR program prepares participants to handle complex breach scenarios, make high-impact decisions under pressure, and contribute to improved security posture. While the training is designed for broad incident response readiness, information security teams across the healthcare sector may also find it supports efforts around data protection compliance, patient safety, and breach containment readiness.

“Every second counts when responding to a cyber incident,” said Alexis Ahmed, Cybersecurity Instructor at INE Security. “Through the eCIR certification, we train responders to detect and contain threats efficiently so they can minimize disruption and safeguard critical operations.”

The eCIR certification aligns with the cybersecurity community’s growing focus on proactive defense, digital forensics capability, and rapid response readiness. With ransomware incidents and supply chain breaches expected to continue increasing, INE Security’s training initiative arrives at a pivotal moment for the sector.

About INE Security:

INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and cybersecurity certifications. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity. The company is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

Attachment