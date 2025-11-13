Advanced Materials for Transport Sector Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Explore the Top Three Trends Affecting the Market - Vehicle Lightweighting, Sustainability, and Electric Vehicle Batteries

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Advanced Materials for the Transport Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the top three trends driving the development of advanced materials in transport: vehicle lightweighting, sustainability, and electric vehicle batteries. It also includes industry use cases.

Advanced materials often incorporate alloys, composites, polymers, or nanomaterials that exhibit exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, durability, thermal stability, or functional properties. In the transport sector, advanced materials are vital for lightweighting, improving fuel efficiency, extending the range of electric vehicles (EVs), and ensuring safety, making them central to developing sustainable and high-performance mobility solutions.



Key Highlights

The transport sector is the second largest contributor to global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Advanced materials can help reduce this environmental impact, particularly through lightweighting, which substantially improves fuel consumption efficiency. Additionally, thermoplastics can be designed to be recycled multiple times without losing their properties, reducing both manufacturing emissions and end-of-life waste.

The incorporation of advanced materials within automotive batteries improves many performance attributes. Additionally, there is an incentive to develop battery chemistries that minimize or even eliminate the use of cobalt, thereby reducing supply chain volatility. This relates to concerns over the concentration of cobalt in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as reports of child labor exploitation and other improper employment practices within its mining industry.

Reasons to Buy

Manufacturers of cars, trains, and aircraft are exploring advanced materials, with several having surpassed the pilot testing stage to deploy them in commercial products. Advanced materials are expected to play a key role in market differentiation between regular and premium products. This report provides the ideal introduction to this disruptive theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction

Strategic Benefits of Advanced Materials for Transport

Industry Use Cases

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

