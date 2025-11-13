Robotics Market Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Key Market Opportunities in Robotics Include Advancements in Service Robots, Driven by AI and Cloud Computing

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Robotics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the robotics theme, outlining the key trends driving growth over the next 12 to 24 months across technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory dimensions.

It includes an in-depth industry analysis with revenue forecasts for robotics through 2030, segmented by robot type (industrial and service). The report also details the value chain, which encompasses hardware components, software components, robot manufacturing, and services, and identifies both leading and emerging vendors across all four segments.



Robots have existed for a long time, but have mainly been used in industrial environments. Recent technological advancements will help unlock the full potential of robotics, with particular benefits for service robots, which assist humans at work in non-industrial settings or at home.

In particular, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) enable robots to collaborate and access vast amounts of data uninterruptedly. Using AI, robots can make decisions independently, move autonomously, and navigate, albeit with restrictions. AI will help reduce the burden robots place on staff who must move, clean, and monitor the robots on top of their other daily tasks.



Key Highlights

Robotics is a fast-growing market. According to the analyst forecasts, the industry was worth $90.2 billion in 2024 and will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% to $205.5 billion by 2030. The analyst expects the exoskeleton market to see the highest growth rate, followed by drones, logistics robots, and consumer robots.

Science fiction often speculates about robots that are virtually indistinguishable from humans. Yet, the most popular consumer robot is still a vacuum cleaner shaped like a disc. In factories and warehouses, human staff work alongside robots that are incredibly good at performing repetitive and dangerous tasks, but do not look or behave like humans. AI is helping companies build autonomous humanoid robots, but it is unclear if there is a definite use case for them and whether they will be financially viable for mass production.

Robotics has a long history, but only relatively recently have conditions aligned to unlock its full potential. This report provides a clear and comprehensive overview of the robotics theme and explains the conditions driving its growth. It also includes details of leading vendors across all aspects of the robotics market, from caged industrial robots and industrial co-bots to consumer robots and drones.

