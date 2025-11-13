ESG Sentiment Polls Strategic Intelligence Report, Q3 2025: Rising Skepticism - 45% View ESG as Mere Marketing in Latest Poll

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: ESG Sentiment Polls Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward ESG (environmental, social, and governance) themes.



Key Highlights

In Q3 2025, awareness of corporate ESG policies appeared to hold steady. 38% of respondents said their company had an ESG strategy, compared with 39% in Q2 2025.

The share of respondents who view ESG as mere marketing began to climb in Q3 2025, jumping from 37% to 45%. Only 8% of respondents believed that most businesses are fully committed to ESG.

Scope

Our sentiment polls ran between April and June 2025 on the analyst's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 9.2 million user sessions in Q3 2025. In total, 1,432 respondents participated in the survey.

The survey looked at attitudes towards ESG, the most important theme impacting businesses over the next decade.

Reasons to Buy

This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on ESG. The responses provide insight into attitudes towards ESG, including whether companies have an ESG strategy.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

ESG strategy

Commitment to ESG

Most important themes

Factors driving performance plan creation

Sentiment polling methodology

Thematic research methodology

