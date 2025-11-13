Wind Power Industry Report 2025-2035: Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Average Turbine Size, and Key Country Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wind Power Market, Update 2025 - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Average Turbine Size, and Key Country Analysis to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. The report provides data and analysis on the historic and forecasts of wind power capacity and generation, geo-political scenario, market size, and market drivers and challenges for twelve key wind power market countries -the US, Canada, Brazil, China, India, Japan, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and South Africa.



Scope

Wind power market study at the global level, and at a key country level covering twelve key countries in depth.

Key growth drivers and challenges at a country level.

Historic (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2035) data for cumulative installed wind power capacity and generation globally, and for each of the key countries.

Market size globally and in each of the key countries.

Import and export values in each of the key countries.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Global Wind Power Installed Capacity enroute to breach the 3TW mark by 2035

1.2 Asia-Pacific - Continues to be the Largest Wind Market in 2024

1.3 China Unparalled Dominance in Wind Power Market

1.4 Large Turbine Manufacturing on the Rise, China Leads

1.5 Offshore Wind to Account for 15.6% of Wind Capacity by 2035



2 Introduction

2.1 Wind Power, Technology Definition

2.2 Wind Power, Technology Overview

2.3 Wind Turbine and Components

2.4 Wind Power, Value Chain

2.5 the analyst Report Guidance



3 Wind Power Market, Global

3.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Overview

3.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2020-2035

3.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Generation, 2020-2035

3.4 Wind Power Market, Global, Market Size, 2020-2035

3.5 Wind Power Market, Global, Key Players

3.6 Wind Power Market, Global, Average Turbine Size, 2020-2028

3.7 Wind Power Market, Global, Influences on Economy and Environment

3.8 Wind Power Market, Global, Major Trends



4 Wind Power Market, the US



5 Wind Power Market, Canada



6 Wind Power Market, Brazil



7 Wind Power Market, Germany



8 Wind Power Market, Spain



9 Wind Power Market, the UK



10 Wind Power Market, France



11 Wind Power Market, China



12 Wind Power Market, India



13 Wind Power Market, Japan



14 Wind Power Market, Australia



15 Wind Power Market, South Africa



16 Appendix

Companies Featured

Goldwind

Envision

Vestas

Zhejiang Windey Co.

Ltd

Mingynag

SANY

GE Vernova

Nordex

Siemens Gamesa

Shanghai Electric

