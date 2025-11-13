United Kingdom Beer and Cider Market Insights Report 2025: Opportunities in Premium and Zero-alcohol Segments, Discount Retailers are Also Rising As Consumers Seek Affordability

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Scope
- The UK beer & cider sector experienced a marginal volume decline of 0.001%, impacted by high prices and weak consumer sentiment due to geopolitical tensions. Despite the overall decline, premium products saw moderate growth, indicating a continued interest in higher-quality offerings.
- The zero-alcohol category grew significantly by 10.6% annually, driven by health-conscious consumers looking to reduce or eliminate alcohol consumption. Consumers became more price-conscious, leading to reduced purchase frequency and a shift towards value-for-money options and private labels.
- Additionally, discount retailers led the growth in retail, despite holding a small market share, as consumers increasingly sought convenience and cost savings.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Sector Snapshot
- Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
- Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Beer Category Overview
- Beer Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Beer
- Craft Beer Segment Dynamics
- Cider Category Overview
- Cider Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Cider
- Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics
- Price Segmentation
- Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics
- Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution
- Job Analytics - Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
- Distribution Insight
- Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics
- Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- External Packaging Influences
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
- Packaging Innovations in 2024
- Consumer Insight
- Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider
- Consumption
- Trend: Environmental Responsibility
- Trend: Health & Wellbeing
- Trend: Connoisseurship
- Trend: Value for Money
- Actionable Insights
- Actionable Insights
- Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends
- Appendix
