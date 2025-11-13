Germany Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025: Opportunities Lie in Targeting Premium Segments for Profitability Amidst Declining Lager Consumption

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Scope
- Beer consumption fell annually by 2.2% in 2024, mainly due to concerns about inflation.
- Lager, which dominates beer volumes, recorded an annual decline of 0.3% in 2024.
- Wheat beer, beer mixes, and specialty lager also lost ground in the year.
- Apple cider and flavored cider represented the bulk of cider volume and value sales in 2024.
- Environmentally friendly packaging is gaining traction
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Sector Snapshot
- Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
- Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Beer Category Overview
- Beer Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Beer
- Craft Beer Segment Dynamics
- Cider Category Overview
- Cider Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Cider
- Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics
- Price Segmentation
- Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics
- Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn
- Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution
- Job Analytics - Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
- Distribution Insight
- Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics
- Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- External Packaging Influences
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
- Packaging Innovations in 2024
- Consumer Insight
- Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption
- Environmental Responsibility
- Wellbeing
- Novel & Experimental
- Actionable Insights
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Radeberger Gruppe
- Bitburger Gruppe
- Krombacher
- OeTTINGER Bier Brauhaus
- AB InBev
- Warsteiner Group (Haus Cramer)
- C & A Veltins
- Carlsberg Deutschland
- Kulmbacher Brauerei
