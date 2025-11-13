United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025: Opportunities in Low and Zero-alcohol Segments Due to Health Trends

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider market performance
Scope
- While the overall US economy appeared to fare well in 2024, consumer spending was largely concentrated in Q4, driven by anticipation of the tariff hikes. Additionally, despite wage growth, low-income groups continued to suffer amid rising prices. As a result, beer & cider volumes declined annually by 1.8%, though the price increases resulted in modest value growth.
- Health & wellness trends impacted consumption, especially among younger demographics, who increasingly shifted toward alcohol moderation or avoidance. This led to increased momentum for beers and ciders with low alcohol content. In line with this trend, the zero-alcohol segment recorded volume growth of 8.4% in 2024, while the very low-alcohol segment recorded the highest volume growth at 10.3%.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the US beer & cider sector, from the latest competitive intelligence of both historical and forecast data to enhance your corporate strategic planning.
- Understand volume vs. value data and identify the key growth opportunities across the super-premium, premium, mainstream and discount segments to best target profitability.
- Interrogate the unique granularity of our data to analyze the market on a variety of levels to make well-informed decisions on future threats and growth prospects in the marketplace for your company.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Sector Snapshot
- Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
- Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Beer Category Overview
- Beer Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Beer
- Craft Beer Segment Dynamics
- Cider Category Overview
- Cider Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Cider
- Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics
- Price Segmentation
- Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics
- Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn
- Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution
- Job Analytics - Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
- Distribution Insight
- Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics
- Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- External Packaging Influences
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
- Packaging Innovations in 2024
- Consumer Insight
- Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption
- Next-Generation Shopping
- Novel & Experimental
- Connoisseurship
- Actionable Insights
- Actionable Insights
- Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Anheuser-Busch
- Molson Coors
- Crown Imports
- Heineken USA
- Pabst
- Yuengling Brewery
- Boston Beer
- Matt Brewing Company
- North American Breweries
- Diageo-Guinness USA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqi0e5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.