United States of America Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025: Opportunities in Low and Zero-alcohol Segments Due to Health Trends

While the overall US economy appeared to fare well in 2024, consumer spending was largely concentrated in Q4, driven by anticipation of the tariff hikes. Additionally, despite wage growth, low-income groups continued to suffer amid rising prices. As a result, beer & cider volumes declined annually by 1.8%, though the price increases resulted in modest value growth.

Health & wellness trends impacted consumption, especially among younger demographics, who increasingly shifted toward alcohol moderation or avoidance. This led to increased momentum for beers and ciders with low alcohol content. In line with this trend, the zero-alcohol segment recorded volume growth of 8.4% in 2024, while the very low-alcohol segment recorded the highest volume growth at 10.3%.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Executive Summary

Industry Snapshot

Sector Snapshot

Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections

Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth

Category and Segment Insight

Beer & Cider Winners and Losers

Beer Category Overview

Beer Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Beer

Craft Beer Segment Dynamics

Cider Category Overview

Cider Type Evolution

Flavor Dynamics - Cider

Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics

Price Segmentation

Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics

Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities

Company and Brand Insight

Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics

Leading Company Profiles

Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts

Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win

Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn

Mergers & Acquisitions Activity 2024

Job Analytics - Themes Evolution

Job Analytics - Total Jobs

Global Patent Filings

Distribution Insight

Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics

Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics

Price Point Analysis

Packaging Insight

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Snapshot

Packaging Material Snapshot

Packaging Type Snapshot

Packaging Innovations in 2024

Consumer Insight

Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider Consumption

Next-Generation Shopping

Novel & Experimental

Connoisseurship

Actionable Insights

Targeting Emerging Segments and Trends

Appendix

Companies Featured

Anheuser-Busch

Molson Coors

Crown Imports

Heineken USA

Pabst

Yuengling Brewery

Boston Beer

Matt Brewing Company

North American Breweries

Diageo-Guinness USA

