Ethan Allen Earns High Score for Sustainable Wood Sourcing

DANBURY, CT, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Ethan Allen’s commitment to the use of sustainable wood in furniture manufacturing, The Sustainable Furnishings Council (SFC) and the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) have awarded Ethan Allen a “High Score” on their 2025 Wood Furniture Scorecard, a benchmark for retailers committed to reducing deforestation and implementing responsible forest management in their supply chains.

In addition to sourcing Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified raw timber, Ethan Allen purchases logs and lumber from the Appalachian Hardwood Region, which consists of 344 counties that have been certified legal and sustainable by both the U.S. Forest Service and Appalachian Hardwood Manufacturers, Inc. (AHMI). The company has also been Certified Legal and Sustainable by AHMI, a certification which is verified by independent audit and renewed every two years. The majority of wood sourced by Ethan Allen for furniture manufacturing is comprised of certified sustainable wood.

“As a vertically integrated company and furniture manufacturer, Ethan Allen has a long-standing commitment to the responsible use of forest resources,” stated Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen's Chairman, President and CEO. “In addition to manufacturing about 75% of our products in North America, we are pleased to source wood from responsibly managed Appalachian forests and to contribute to the economic vitality of that region.”

Ethan Allen works with suppliers on an ongoing basis to eliminate wood from unacceptable sources, including timber illegally traded or harvested, timber from areas of poor forest management, and timber harvested from areas of deforestation or from endangered wood species. The company also engages in an ongoing effort to release fewer greenhouse gases, conserve water, and reduce landfill waste. For more information about ongoing sustainability efforts, visit ethanallen.com/sustainability.

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD), named America's #1 Premium Furniture Retailer by Newsweek for three consecutive years, is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen Design Centers, which represent a mix of company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted products in its North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at www.ethanallen.com and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

