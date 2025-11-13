Japan Beer and Cider Market Insights Report 2025: Opportunities Lie in Zero-alcohol and Alternative Beverage Segments, Driven by Health Trends and Changing Consumer Preferences

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Beer and Cider Market Insights 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Beer and cider market insights report provides detailed data and textual analysis of the beer and cider sector and the report contains introduction, category and segment insights, company and brand insights, distribution insights, packaging insights, consumer insights, recommendations and appendix sections.
Key insights and drivers behind the beer and cider market performance
Scope
- In 2024, Japan's beer market saw a 2% volume decline, driven by a shrinking and aging population, heightened health consciousness, and a shift toward low-malt and alternative beverages, compounded by high beer taxes.
- Cider, while a niche category with only 0.05% market share, experienced modest growth of 0.5%, fueled by consumer preference for low-alcohol and gluten-free options. The zero-alcohol segment achieved the highest volume growth at 3%, as health-conscious consumers moved away from regular-alcohol drinks.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Industry Snapshot
- Sector Snapshot
- Beer & Cider Volume and Value Growth Projections
- Enablers and Inhibitors of Beer & Cider Growth
- Category and Segment Insight
- Beer & Cider Winners and Losers
- Beer Category Overview
- Beer Type Evolution
- Craft Beer Segment Dynamics
- Cider Category Overview
- Cider Type Evolution
- Flavor Dynamics - Cider
- Brand vs. Private Label Dynamics
- Price Segmentation
- Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics
- Beer: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Cider: Emerging Trends & Opportunities
- Company and Brand Insight
- Top Beer & Cider Company Dynamics
- Leading Company Profiles
- Tier 2 Companies - Key Callouts
- Top Beer & Cider Brand Dynamics
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - How to Win
- Brand Spotlight Case Studies - What to Learn
- Job Analytics - Themes Evolution
- Job Analytics - Total Jobs
- Global Patent Filings
- Distribution Insight
- Beer & Cider Channel Dynamics
- Beer & Cider Sub-Channel Dynamics
- Price Point Analysis
- Packaging Insight
- External Packaging Influences
- Packaging Snapshot
- Packaging Material Snapshot
- Packaging Type Snapshot
- Consumer Insight
- Key Drivers Influencing Beer & Cider
- Consumption
- Trend: Moderance & Avoidance
- Trend: Environmental Responsibility
- Actionable Insights
- Actionable Insights
- Appendix
Companies Featured
- Asahi Breweries
- Kirin Brewery
- Suntory Beer
- A-BInBev Japan
- Sapporo Breweries
