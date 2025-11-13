Artificial Intelligence Strategy Briefing 2025: Enhancing AI for Niche Industries, Advancing Reasoning Models for Complex Problem-solving, and Leveraging Agentic AI for High-value Applications

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Artificial Intelligence Executive Briefing (Eighth Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This executive briefing will help you understand the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on your business. It covers both generative and agentic AI and the threats and opportunities they represent for every business. This edition has a particular focus on AI in automotive.



Key Highlights

Enterprises seeking to adopt generative AI face challenges, including inaccurate and harmful responses. Furthermore, large language models (LLMs) lack the required specialisation for niche industry use cases.

Reasoning models can solve complex problems by breaking them down and solving them iteratively. This improves the transparency and explainability of the model's output. Autonomous AI agents will be involved in increasingly high-value use cases as reasoning skills improve.

Beyond reasoning models, AI agents depend upon technologies like automated code generation, synthetic data, machine learning, and DevOps. Each segment of the agentic AI ecosystem is increasingly competitive as incumbents are joined by a growing number of start-ups.

Scope

This report explores the challenges associated with large language models (LLMs) and the importance of reasoning models. It also looks at the steps required to build agentic AI, the impact of AI on the job market, use cases for AI in the automotive sector, and the latest developments in AI regulation.

Reasons to Buy

AI will threaten every business across every sector in the coming years.

The impact will expand across sectors and business functions as generative AI and agentic AI tools become more powerful.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Addressing LLM Challenges

Reasoning Models

Building AI Agents

AI's Impact on Jobs

Sector Focus: AI in Automotive

AI Regulation

Glossary

Our Framework for Looking at AI

Further Reading

