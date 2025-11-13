Biotechnology Industry Strategic Intelligence Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the biotechnology theme, outlining its detailed value chain across six layers: research and discovery, preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and bioprocessing, commercialization and market access, end markets, and funding.

It also analyzes how biotechnology is transforming the healthcare, agriculture, and industrial sectors, driving innovation and shaping future growth across these industries.



Biotechnology is the exploitation of biological processes for the development of technologies and products for a specific use. It is important in the healthcare sector, where it helps produce therapeutic proteins and other drugs. In agriculture, biotech enhances crop yields, pest resistance, and nutritional value while supporting sustainable farming practices. In industrials, biotech uses enzymes and microorganisms to make bio-based materials like fuels and plastics.



Key Highlights

Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data analytics help the analysis of complex biological data, which advances what biotech can achieve. For example, machine learning can look at complex data sets and identify potential patterns and predict biological functions.

Gene editing tools like CRISPR enable precise modification of DNA. These technologies are revolutionary. For example, they can treat genetic diseases and create disease-resistant crops.

Synthetic biology can create new biological systems that enable the construction of new products like biofuels or therapeutics.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the biotechnology theme.

The detailed value chain comprises six layers: research and discovery, preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and bioprocessing, commercialization and market access, end markets, and funding.

The report also contains analysis of how biotechnology is reshaping the healthcare, agriculture, and industrials sectors.

Reasons to Buy

Biotechnology has the potential to transform major industries. This report provides an invaluable overview of this disruptive theme, including analysis of the leading companies and detailed discussion of use cases across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Biotechnology Value Chain

Biotechnology Signals

Medical Biotechnology

Agricultural Biotechnology

Industrial Biotechnology

Glossary

Further Reading

Report Authors

Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Featured

Abzena

Agilent Technologies

Amgen

Angeles Therapeutics

ARCH Venture Partners

Astra Zeneca

ATCC

BASF

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

Becton Dickinson

BeiGene

BenevolentAI

Biocon

BioMason

Bionema

Biontech

Boehringer Ingelheim

BPS Bioscience

Brandon Bioscience

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cadence

Carbios

Caribou Biosciences

Catalent

Cell Biolabs

Celltrion

CG Oncology

Charles River Laboratories

Chemical Computing Group

Codexis

Coherus

Corteva Agriscience

CRISPR Therapeutics

CSL Behring

Cyagen

Cyrus Biotechnology

Cytiva

Daiichi-Sankyo

Deep Genomics

Dendreon

DNAnexus

Editas Medicine

Element Biosciences

Elo Life Systems

Eurofins

Evotec

Fera Science Limited

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Flagship Pioneering

Fortera

Fortrea

Foundation Medicine

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genedata

Genelux

Genomatica

GenScript

Gilead Biosciences

Ginkgo Bioworks

Groundwork BioAg

Hengrui

HutanBio

ICON

Illumina

Inari

Insilico Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics

IQVIA

Johnson & Johnson

Justin Stindt Consultants

Keel Labs

Kintiga

Kula Bio

LanzaTech

LFB Biomanufacturing

Lonza

Lululemon

MaaT Pharma

Medpace

Merck

MilliporeSigma

Moderna

Molsoft

Mtech Access

MYCOworks

Myriad Genetics

NatureWorks

Net Zero Nitrogen

New England Biolabs

Novartis

Novozymes

Oncolytics Biotech

Optibrium

Orbimed

PacBio

Pairwise

Parexel

Pfizer

Pharmaron

Prime Medicine

Promega

Qiagen

Razbio

Recipharm

Recursion

Regeneron

Rentschler Biopharma

Replimune

RJW&Partners

Roche

Rubi Laboratories

Samsung Biologics

Samusung Bioepis

Sandoz

Sanofi

Sartorius

Schrodinger

Selexis

Sentieon

Seres Therapeutics

Shenzen SiBiono GeneTech

Siegfried Holding

SimulationsPlus

Sirona Dx

Sofinnova partners

Sophia Genetics

Spiber

Sugarox

Sunway

Syneos Health

Syngenta

TFS HealthScience

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Third Rock Ventures

Transgene

Tropic

Twist Bioscience

UDG Healthcare

Ultima Genomics

UPL

Versant Ventures

Vintura

WuXi Biologics

WuXia

XtalPi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ex6s6j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.