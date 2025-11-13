Biotechnology Industry Strategic Intelligence Report 2025

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the biotechnology theme, outlining its detailed value chain across six layers: research and discovery, preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and bioprocessing, commercialization and market access, end markets, and funding.
It also analyzes how biotechnology is transforming the healthcare, agriculture, and industrial sectors, driving innovation and shaping future growth across these industries.
Biotechnology is the exploitation of biological processes for the development of technologies and products for a specific use. It is important in the healthcare sector, where it helps produce therapeutic proteins and other drugs. In agriculture, biotech enhances crop yields, pest resistance, and nutritional value while supporting sustainable farming practices. In industrials, biotech uses enzymes and microorganisms to make bio-based materials like fuels and plastics.
Key Highlights
- Artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data analytics help the analysis of complex biological data, which advances what biotech can achieve. For example, machine learning can look at complex data sets and identify potential patterns and predict biological functions.
- Gene editing tools like CRISPR enable precise modification of DNA. These technologies are revolutionary. For example, they can treat genetic diseases and create disease-resistant crops.
- Synthetic biology can create new biological systems that enable the construction of new products like biofuels or therapeutics.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of the biotechnology theme.
- The detailed value chain comprises six layers: research and discovery, preclinical and clinical development, manufacturing and bioprocessing, commercialization and market access, end markets, and funding.
- The report also contains analysis of how biotechnology is reshaping the healthcare, agriculture, and industrials sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Biotechnology Value Chain
- Biotechnology Signals
- Medical Biotechnology
- Agricultural Biotechnology
- Industrial Biotechnology
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Report Authors
- Thematic Research Methodology
