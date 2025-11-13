Rare Selection of Ancient Coins Go to Auction in The Coin Cabinet’s Kallista III Sale

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Apollo Art Auctions, The Coin Cabinet will hold Kallista III, the third instalment in its series of printed ancient-coin auctions, on Thursday 27 November at its London headquarters. Live online bidding will be available via The Coin Cabinet Auctions platform and Biddr, and the sale is now open for pre-bidding.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Among the early highlights is Lot 3, a drachm of Celtic origin. This remarkable silver piece is an outstanding example of Central European Celtic coinage from the late La Tène period, likely produced by a Boii or Boii-adjacent community active in the middle Danube basin during the 1st century BC. Though rooted in the Macedonian numismatic tradition of Philip II, its execution is distinctly Celtic, abstract, symbolic, and technically assured.

No identical obverse-reverse die combination or symbol configuration is known, and the coin’s pristine preservation, fine toning, and balanced design make it a significant addition to the typology of late La Tène silver. Estimated at £2,000.

From the Roman Empire, Lot 270 takes centre stage: a Constantine I “the Great” Medallion (1.5 Solidi). Perfectly struck and centred, with crisp detail and rich reddish-gold toning, this gold medallion is of the utmost rarity, unrecorded in standard references and seemingly one of only two known examples.

Struck shortly after Constantine’s final war against Licinius in AD 324, it depicts an emperor on the threshold of absolute rule. With Licinius’ defeat and surrender, the Roman world once again stood united under a single Augustus. Gold multiples such as this were struck for ceremony rather than commerce, rewarding loyalty and asserting imperial legitimacy. This medallion exemplifies that exclusive tradition of coinage as political theatre, revealing Constantine as both victor and architect of a new imperial order. Estimate: £70,000.

Another major highlight is Lot 360, a fabled Fatimid AV Dinar of al-Muʿizz li-Dīn Allāh, struck in Makka (Mecca) a coin of the utmost rarity, with only three specimens recorded and the finest ever to appear at auction. Struck in AH 363 (AD 973/4), it represents the first Fatimid gold issue from Makka and ranks among the most coveted coins of the Islamic world.

Struck soon after the Fatimids secured Egypt in AH 358 (AD 969) and extended their authority eastward, the coin commemorates the moment their sovereignty was recognised in the Friday khutba of both Makka and Madina, the clearest sign of sovereign legitimacy in the Islamic tradition. Estimate: £80,000.

Other notable lots include:

“We’re really proud to bring these coins to market,” said Joe Hazell, Managing Director of The Coin Cabinet. “Kallista III brings together coins that tell incredible stories and reveal the creativity, power, and politics of the ancient world. It’s a fitting way to round off a very positive year for our team at TCC.”

For more information, to book a viewing, or to register to bid:

contact@thecoincabinet.com | +44 (0)20 3808 5855

Explore the catalogue and register online at:

https://auctions.thecoincabinet.com/auctions/4-I1KDJ2/kallista-iii