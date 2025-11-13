Light Vehicle Industry Forecasts for Q3 2025 with Assessments of All Major OEMs Including BMW, Toyota, and Tesla

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Vehicle Forecast - Quarter 3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Light Vehicle Forecast report gives a comprehensive overview of the Light Vehicle industry in sales and production, broken down by region and country, and an assessment of all the major OEMs.



Scope

Detailed analysis of the current situation for global Light Vehicle sales.

Global & regional breakdowns, with medium and long-term outlooks.

Short, medium, and long-term outlook for Light Vehicle production.

Assessments of all major OEMs including BMW, Toyota, and Tesla

Reasons to Buy

The Global Light Vehicle Forecast report is a vital tool to help you understand the Light Vehicle industry, inform your business decisions, and maximize your opportunities going forward. This quarterly report, drawing on our gold-standard datasets, provides a comprehensive overview of the industry's sales and production, over the short, medium, and long-term.

The report consists of overviews of all 4 major regions (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and South America), assessments of all major OEMs including BMW, Toyota, and Tesla, and detailed country-level analysis for over 30 countries, including all the major markets such as China, US, and India.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Foreword



2. Global Executive Summary

2.1. Macroeconomic Outlook

2.2. Global Light Vehicle Sales

2.3. Global Light Vehicle Production



3. World Summary and Long-Term Perspective Forecasts



4. Global Manufacturer Assessment

4.1. BMW Group

4.2. BYD Auto

4.3. Ford Group

4.4. Geely Group

4.5. General Motors Group

4.6. Honda Group

4.7. Hyundai Motor

4.8. Mercedes-Benz Group

4.9. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

4.10. Stellantis

4.11. Tata Group

4.12. Tesla Motors

4.13. Toyota Group

4.14. Volkswagen Group



5. Asia-Pacific

5.1. Asia Summary

5.2. China

5.3. India

5.4. Japan

5.5. Korea

5.6. Indonesia

5.7. Malaysia

5.8. Thailand

5.9. Vietnam



6. Europe

6.1. European Summary

6.2. France

6.3. Germany

6.4. Italy

6.5. Spain

6.6. United Kingdom

6.7. Czech Republic

6.8. Poland

6.9. Russia

6.10. Turkey

6.11. Austria

6.12. Belgium

6.13. Netherlands

6.14. Portugal

6.15. Sweden

6.16. Hungary

6.17. Romania

6.18. Slovakia

6.19. Slovenia



7. North America

7.1. North America Summary

7.2. United States

7.3. Canada

7.4. Mexico



8. South America

8.1. South America Summary

8.2. Brazil

8.3. Argentina

8.4. Other South America



9. Other

9.1. South Africa

9.2. Iran



10. Global Segmentation Scheme



