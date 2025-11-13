Tech Sentiment Polls Report, Q3 2025 - 78% of Respondents Believed AI Would Disrupt Their Industry, As Leading Tech Companies Continue to Roll out Generative and Agentic AI Products

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward emerging and established technologies.



Key Highlights

In Q3 2025, 78% of respondents believed artificial intelligence (AI) would disrupt their industry, as leading tech companies continue to roll out generative and agentic AI products. However, consistent with previous quarters, less than half of respondents believed AI would live up to all its promises. As more people interact with AI products, such as large language models (LLMs), they increasingly encounter the technology's limitations. In Q3, a staggering 94% of respondents claimed that they partially or fully understood AI.

As a technology, cybersecurity is ubiquitous across all sectors. In Q3 2025, 73% of respondents believed cybersecurity was already disrupting their industry or would do so in the next 12 months. This year has seen a series of cyberattacks on major retailers, proving that no company is exempt from cyberattacks. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated, it will be more difficult to identify and tackle cybersecurity threats.

Scope

Our sentiment polls ran between April and June 2025 on the analyst's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 9.2 million user sessions in Q3 2025. In total, 1,431 respondents participated in the survey.

The survey focused on seven technologies: artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, the metaverse, and robotics.

Reasons to Buy

This survey gives a unique insight into the views of the business community on emerging and established technologies.

The responses reveal which technologies executives view as most disruptive, which they believe to be over-hyped, and how their opinion of them has changed over time.

Key Topics Covered:

About the tech sentiment polls

Executive summary

Level of disruption

Disruption timelines

Hype vs. substance

Technology understanding

Sentiment polling methodology

Thematic research methodology

Contact the Publisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/159qf9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.