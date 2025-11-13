Patton Achieves NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC Level 2 Compliance

Patton... Let's Connect!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton—US contract engineering and manufacturing firm and OEM of secure communications technology—is pleased to announce compliance with NIST SP 800-171 and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2. Patton achieved a perfect score of 110 in the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS).

NIST 800-171 and CMMC are complementary standards that work together to secure the Pentagon’s supply chain.

Achieving certified NIST SP 800-171 and CMMC compliance assures stakeholders Patton is committed to meticulous information-security processes and procedures when handling Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI).

Evolving. By maintaining compliance with the ever-evolving body of security standards, Patton can successfully address technology requirements within the defense industry.

“Patton is a trusted partner to its government and prime contract customers,” said Robert R. Patton (Bobby), Chief Operations Officer.

CMMC compliance ensures an organization’s data systems, processes, and policies are designed to enforce and safeguard sensitive CUI based on the 110 security controls specified in the standard.

“This achievement underscores Patton’s dedication to support US National Security initiatives,” Bobby said.

The NIST CUI standard applies to contractors and subcontractors that store, process, or transmit CUI for the US Department of Defense (DoD).

Comprehensive. The certification extends throughout the entire Patton organization, including telecom, networking, and cybersecurity businesses, as well the company’s Contract Engineering and Contract Manufacturing Division.

Based in Maryland, Patton maintains stringent security and authorization, as required by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). Patton utilizes a secure enclave within an isolated IT environment and manages all CUI in compliance with the CMMC framework.

Ongoing. Advancing beyond self-assessment, Patton expects to obtain CMMC Level 2 certification with Certified Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) by March 31, 2026. Reaching this level of certification enables Patton to participate in prioritized contracts involving high-risk CUI.

Rigorous. Patton’s rigorous compliance effort prepares the organization for DoD Phase 2 rollout, which begins November 10, 2026, and will require third-party certification for applicable contracts.

What This Compliance Means for Patton Customers and Partners:

Trust. Patton meets the rigorous standards outlined in Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) 252.204-7012, 7019, 7020, and 7021.

Capability. Patton is equipped to manage sensitive government data securely and responsibly.

Commitment. The Patton team is actively engaged in ongoing training and documentation to ensure full understanding and adherence to CUI handling requirements.





For more information about Patton’s cybersecurity posture, or to discuss federal contracting opportunities, please email sales@patton.com.

In related news, Patton recently announced FIPS 140-2 compliance for its Tone Commander and SmartNode product lines.

About Patton

Patton is a world-renowned US manufacturer of networking and communications technology, products, and services. Patton produces a broad selection of technology solutions built on VoIP, Ethernet extension, wireless communication, and fiber-optic products. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, USA, Patton has a strong global presence with a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions to a diverse customer base.

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

