Headwall Appoints Tim Spang as Chief Executive Officer

Bolton, Massachusetts, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Headwall Group (“Headwall”), a leader in advanced hyperspectral imaging technology and a portfolio company of private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, today announced that it has appointed Tim Spang as Chief Executive Officer.

Spang brings decades of operational experience and a proven record of building high-performance, growth-oriented organizations. He joined Headwall in June 2025 and has most recently served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Headwall, Spang held senior leadership roles at Diligent Robotics and Seegrid, as well as operational and product leadership positions at Haemonetics, Unilife, and Bayer.

“Arsenal is confident that Tim’s global leadership experience in next-generation technology and customer-focused approach position him well to drive the company’s continued growth and success,” said Jim Rock, Headwall Board Member and Operating Partner at Arsenal.

Spang succeeds Mark Willingham, who has served as Headwall’s Chief Executive Officer since 2023. Under Willingham’s leadership, Headwall executed upon the buildout of its product and software capabilities through multiple strategic acquisitions and internal development initiatives, further positioning Headwall as a technological leader in its markets.

“I am honored to lead Headwall at this pivotal time. With an exceptional team and an unwavering commitment to innovation, we are well-positioned to expand our leadership in hyperspectral imaging and optics and deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Spang.

Headwall also announced that David Blair has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Spang. Over his eleven years with Headwall, Blair has developed a deep understanding of the company’s customers, operations, and culture, positioning him to play a key role in Headwall’s next chapter.

About Headwall Group

The Headwall Group, headquartered in Bolton MA, includes the industry leaders Headwall Photonics, EVK DI Kerschhaggl Gmbh, inno-spec GmbH, perClass BV, and Holographix, together driving innovation in hyperspectral imaging and optical component technologies. Comprehensive technology expertise is the foundation of global leadership in Machine Vision and Remote Sensing applications, offering end-to-end solutions that are critical in these fields. The Headwall Group is dedicated to harnessing this expertise to enhance food quality, revolutionize recycling efficiency, and refine industrial processes, all while fostering a more sustainable future. For more information, please visit headwallphotonics.com

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

