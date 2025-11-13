Data Centre Magazine Announces First-Ever In-Person Data Centre LIVE Event for 2026

London, UK – 13 November 2025 – BizClik, one of the world’s fastest-growing B2B media and events companies, alongside its Data Centre Magazine brand, is proud to announce the launch of Data Centre LIVE London 2026 - an event for data centre, cloud, and sustainability professionals. The event marks Data Centre Magazine’s first-ever in-person format, , taking place on 20–21 May 2026 in London.

Following the success of its digital editions, Data Centre LIVE is evolving into a fully-fledged global summit, combining the reach of a digital platform with the energy and engagement of an in-person experience. The move reflects the growing demand across the data centre and digital infrastructure industries for opportunities to connect, collaborate, and explore the technologies shaping the future of our digital world.

A New Era for Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit 2026 will bring together leaders from across the data centre ecosystem, from hyperscalers, colocation providers, and cloud platforms, to innovators in power, cooling, and sustainability. The global summit, taking place in London UK, will present two exclusive days of networking, thought leadership, and strategic insight.

Attendees can expect:

50+ industry-leading speakers sharing insights from the forefront of digital infrastructure

sharing insights from the forefront of digital infrastructure Two core content stages delivering world-class thought leadership and strategic discussions

delivering world-class thought leadership and strategic discussions Four exclusive executive workshops focused on solving real-world challenges





The agenda will cover the most critical themes shaping the industry, including strategy and operations, data centre design and build, sustainability, AI integration, cloud and edge computing, power and cooling technologies, and security.

“Data Centre LIVE has rapidly grown into one of the most important events in the global data centre calendar,” said James Callen, Managing Director of Events at BizClik.

“The launch of our first in-person edition in London is a natural next step, and we’re thrilled to be creating a space where leaders from across the industry can meet face-to-face, exchange ideas, and shape the future of digital infrastructure.”





A Global Stage for Data Centre Leaders

Data Centre LIVE: The Global Summit 2026 isa must-attend event for data centre professionals, enterprise leaders, investors, and technology innovators. Attendees will gain actionable insights into the future of digital infrastructure, discover the latest solutions transforming the sector, and connect with peers and partners driving innovation at scale.

In addition to the main conference programme, BizClik will host exclusive executive roundtables, private networking sessions, and workshops, giving partners and participants deeper opportunities to engage, collaborate, and accelerate commercial outcomes.

Expanding BizClik’s Global Events Portfolio

The launch of Data Centre LIVE London 2026 marks a major milestone in BizClik’s global events strategy. It joins an expanding portfolio that includes Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE, Sustainability LIVE, and Technology & AI LIVE events, now held in major business hubs including London, New York, Dubai, Singapore, and Chicago.

By bringing Data Centre LIVE into the in-person events arena, BizClik is strengthening its position as a leading platform for connecting decision-makers, sharing thought leadership, and driving industry transformation.

Data Centre LIVE London 2026 will take place on 20–21 May 2026. Early bird tickets are available to purchase, as well as additional sponsorship and media partner opportunities.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com