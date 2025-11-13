XM Cyber Named a Challenger in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XM Cyber , a leading provider of Exposure Management, today announced it has been positioned in the Challengers Quadrant of the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Exposure Assessment Platforms (EAP). XM Cyber believes its position reflects its strong growth and sales momentum as it helps enterprises move beyond fragmented, siloed Vulnerability Management toward an integrated, exposure-native approach designed for the complexity, scale and diversity of modern IT environments.

“XM Cyber has been enabling organizations to identify and remediate high impact exposures, long before the term Exposure Management became mainstream,” said Noam Erez, co-founder and CEO of XM Cyber. “Unburdened by legacy vulnerability management technology or the need to stitch together disparate products, our platform was purpose-built for Exposure Management. We believe our position in the Challengers Quadrant reflects our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision tested at scale in some of the world’s most complex digital estates.”

One of the greatest challenges faced by security teams today is dealing with the overwhelming volume of incoming security alerts. Unlike traditional vendors that simply aggregate vulnerabilities into lists, XM Cyber contextualizes exposures using graph-based analysis – including CVEs, misconfigurations, credential issues, Active Directory issues, and more – across all attack surfaces external, on-premises, cloud, hybrid, OT, legacy, containers and AI tools – and demonstrates how attackers can interconnect these exposures to compromise critical assets.

This approach enables enterprises to not only identify risks but also validate, prioritize and remediate them in ways that measurably reduce the likelihood of a breach. And with the deluge of risks stemming from the rapid adoption of AI, XM Cyber helps organizations address this complex challenge by quickly identifying AI-driven credential theft and exposures in cloud AI services, to stay secure and continually compliant with frameworks like the EU AI Act and NIST AI RMF.

The company’s acquisition by German multinational retailer Schwarz Group in 2021 accelerated its maturity, embedding it into one of Europe’s largest and most highly regulated digital ecosystems. This proving ground allowed XM Cyber to refine its platform at scale, across hundreds of thousands of interconnected assets, meeting the operational and compliance needs of global enterprises.

Battle-tested within large, distributed, and hybrid environments, XM Cyber provides comprehensive attack surface visibility, advanced Attack Graph Analysis™ that goes beyond visualization for intelligent prioritization, and threat-informed exposure validation. These capabilities are native to the platform, offering an integrated view of risk which filters out the noise and validates what's truly at risk and why, as opposed to an aggregated and often siloed view that requires multiple tools to be onboarded and maintained.

Beyond Gartner’s current recognition, XM Cyber believes its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute is reflected in its growing adoption, aggressive roadmap, and strategic partnerships. Born as an attack-centric platform, XM Cyber’s approach has been validated through dozens of case studies , high scores on Gartner Peer Insights , and real-world deployments. Customers consistently highlight the platform’s ability to help security and IT teams align, communicate risk to business stakeholders, and remediate exposures with a fraction of the effort required by traditional tools -- making XM Cyber the clear choice for the future of exposure management.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Gartner and, above all, thankful to our customers for their trust and partnership,” Erez concluded. “We believe this recognition affirms our relentless focus on innovation and our commitment to providing the proactive security solutions the market demands. Together, we’re proving that Exposure Management can be both practical and transformative -- helping enterprises effectively reduce risk while strengthening their overall security posture.”

To read the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Exposure Assessment Platforms, click here .

About XM Cyber

XM Cyber is a leader in hybrid cloud exposure management that is changing the way organizations approach cyber risk. By modeling how attackers combine misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, identity exposures, and more across AWS, Azure, GCP, STACKIT and on-prem environments, XM Cyber shows enterprises all the paths adversaries might take—and the most effective ways to block them. XM Cyber operates globally with offices in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel. For more information, visit www.xmcyber.com.

