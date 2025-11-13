OYO Hotel & Casino Debuts New $10 Food Menu and $3 Drink Specials

LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, November 13, 2025: OYO Hotel & Casino has introduced new food and beverage specials at its 24-hour Underground Lounge, featuring a $10 food menu and $3 drink offerings designed to deliver great value and an enhanced game-day experience for guests.

Open round the clock, Underground Lounge offers a lively yet relaxed setting where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams across 26 large plasma TVs while enjoying popular classics such as sizzling flatbreads, bacon-wrapped hot dogs, and crispy chicken fingers, all priced at just $10 each. The menu is complemented by $3 beers and shots served all day, every day.

Every Wednesday, the Lounge hosts Industry Night, offering buy-one, get-one-free drinks for hospitality professionals including servers, bartenders, dealers, construction workers & all service industry professionals, with valid ID.

Conveniently located inside the OYO Hotel & Casino, just steps from the Las Vegas Strip, Underground Lounge is the perfect hideaway with daily drink specials, hearty food, and a welcoming 24-hour atmosphere. It is the go-to destination for locals and visitors looking to eat, drink, and play.

“Our goal is to make great food, great drinks, and great times accessible to everyone. The new $10 menu and $3 drink specials at Underground Lounge deliver exactly that, unbeatable value in a fun, relaxed setting right in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip,” said Rohit Goel, Corporate Team - OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

The hotel recently announced the reduction of its refundable guest deposit from $300 to $100. The move is part of OYO’s ongoing efforts to make the hotel experience more convenient, affordable, and welcoming for guests. The deposit policy update complements a broader modernization program currently underway at OYO Las Vegas. The hotel has recently completed upgrades to its elevator systems and central air conditioning, and refurbishment of guest rooms is planned in the coming months. The swimming pools have been expanded, and a new restaurant concept is being introduced in the space previously occupied by Hooters.

As part of its long-term vision, OYO aims to make the property one of the most exciting and inclusive casino hotels in Las Vegas, a place that welcomes a broad range of guests while staying true to its commitment to value. From introducing accessible gaming experiences like $1 blackjacks in the past to ongoing investments in comfort and affordability, OYO continues to ensure that guests don’t need to spend a lot to have a great time.

OYO Hotel and Casino Las Vegas is located at 115 East Tropicana Avenue on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. The hotel has approximately 650 guest rooms, outdoor swimming pools, and a 24-hour fitness centre. The property includes a full-service casino with slot machines, table games, and a William Hill Sports Book. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options. Other amenities include self-parking, complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel, accessible facilities, and modern conveniences designed for guest comfort.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

OYO

anupriya.d@oyorooms.com

Attachment