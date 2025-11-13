Vietnam's Digital Asset Pioneer Advances Real-World Asset Tokenization Strategy with OnusChain Partnership

HVA Group's strategic investment positions blockchain infrastructure as bridge between traditional finance and digital assets, targeting gold, real estate, and securities tokenization for Southeast Asia's emerging markets

DA NANG, Vietnam, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move signaling Vietnam's ambitions to transform from cryptocurrency consumer to blockchain infrastructure provider, HVA Investment Joint Stock Company (UPCoM: HVA) formalized a strategic partnership with OnusChain Joint Stock Company at the National Assembly Guest House in Da Nang. The collaboration brings together one of Vietnam's earliest public companies to specialize in digital assets with domestically-developed blockchain infrastructure, marking what industry observers recognize as a critical juncture in the country's digital finance evolution.





Mr. Huynh Anh Tan, Chief Executive Officer of OnusChain Technology JSC, and Mr. Le Hoa Nha, General Director of HVA Group, sign a strategic partnership agreement to advance blockchain infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization in Vietnam.

The partnership involves strategic capital commitment alongside operational collaboration. HVA will operate as Validator Node on OnusChain's network—potentially earning validator rewards subject to network performance, protocol parameters, and regulatory guardrails, though such rewards remain variable and unguaranteed—while co-developing operating standards, risk management protocols, and compliance frameworks. For a firm managing platforms serving seven million users across Southeast Asia, the strategic calculation appears clear: infrastructure ownership enables control over the entire value chain from base-layer technology through consumer-facing applications.

Activities will operate within Vietnam's five-year digital asset pilot framework (Resolution 05/2025/NQ-CP) and the International Financial Center policy framework (Resolution 222/2025/QH15), subject to licensing and sandbox approvals as applicable.





Leaders and partners jointly launch the OnusChain Blockchain Technology Platform during the official announcement ceremony, marking a milestone in Vietnam’s domestically developed blockchain infrastructure for real-world asset applications.

From Investment Firm to Digital Asset Ecosystem

HVA's trajectory reflects Vietnam's broader digital finance evolution. When Board Chairman Eric Vuong assumed leadership in 2018, the firm operated as a conventional investment company. Seven years later, HVA has become Vietnam's most comprehensive digital asset ecosystem—operating exchanges, banking infrastructure, investment platforms, and blockchain technology.

The strategic shift centers on "Blockchainization of Real Assets"—extending beyond cryptocurrency trading to transparent digital representations of traditional assets. "In the digital era where technology and finance converge, HVA Group positions itself as the leading organization in digital asset investment and digital financial infrastructure in Vietnam," the company states, emphasizing "technology-data-finance integration models creating long-term value."

This manifests in HVA's dual-axis business: digital technology infrastructure (exchanges, neo-banking, wallets, data analytics) combined with actively managed digital asset portfolios featuring transparent performance disclosure. The structure enables vertical integration from infrastructure through retail distribution to institutional asset management—rare in emerging market fintech.

OnusChain provides the missing piece: domestically-controlled blockchain infrastructure enabling real-world asset tokenization without dependency on international platforms facing uncertain regulatory treatment.

Over Ten Million Users Across Ten Platforms

HVA's competitive positioning rests on an operational scale rare among publicly-listed digital asset firms. ONUS platform serves approximately seven million Southeast Asian users—distribution infrastructure for any blockchain-based financial product HVA develops.

The ecosystem encompasses OnusChain's EVM-compatible Web3 infrastructure, xBank's Banking-as-a-Service for SMEs, HVA.VN's multi-asset investment application, and OrionX's advanced trading capabilities. Supporting services span tokenized gold (HanaGold), digital vouchers (Giftcards), entertainment content (VFilms), payments (DNPay), and consumer finance (EasyCake).

This vertical integration resembles Asian technology conglomerate models more than Western fintech specialization—carrying execution risks but offering strategic advantages where regulatory frameworks remain fluid and first-mover infrastructure advantages prove durable.

Real-World Assets Meet Compliance

OnusChain's specialized platforms target compliance-oriented asset tokenization—prioritizing regulatory alignment over pure decentralization.

OnusChain Internship Hub provides training infrastructure for students and developers, building platform ecosystem familiarity. More significantly, ONUS RWA Studio offers dedicated infrastructure for tokenizing gold, real estate, and bonds with reference assets, custody mechanisms, valuation protocols, and reporting systems—operational requirements traditional institutions demand before engaging blockchain technology.

ONUS DEX+ & Bridge completes the architecture with decentralized exchange functionality featuring integrated Know-Your-Customer and Anti-Money Laundering processes—threading the needle between decentralization and regulatory reality.

HVA will leverage this infrastructure for digital asset management, tokenization products, wallets, staking services, and DeFi protocols spanning retail yield products to institutional portfolio management.

Regulatory Alignment and Competitive Moat

OnusChain's certification as Science & Technology Enterprise provides institutional legitimacy financial institutions require before engaging blockchain infrastructure. The recognition enables participation in Vietnam's digital asset sandbox programs under Resolution 222/2025/QH15—controlled testing environments with regulatory oversight.

HVA contributes to public company governance: board structures, audit processes, disclosure standards developed through years navigating Vietnamese securities regulations. This increases OnusChain's credibility with traditional financial partners accustomed to regulated environments.

The roadmap aligns with Vietnamese policy evolution. Resolution 222/2025/QH15 designates Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City as International Financial Centers with digital asset experimentation mandates. Resolution 05/2025/NQ-CP authorizes pilot programs for digital asset markets. The architecture suggests Singapore's approach: controlled innovation within boundaries rather than prohibition or laissez-faire permissiveness.

For HVA, regulatory alignment offers competitive moat. As one of Vietnam's earliest public companies to focus on digital assets since 2018, the firm maintains relationships with regulatory bodies and financial institutions that newer entrants struggle to replicate.

Regional Infrastructure Consolidation

The partnership emerges amid broader Southeast Asian digital asset infrastructure consolidation. In October 2025, Vemanti Group reached an agreement to acquire 100% of ONUS Pro—Southeast Asia's leading digital asset exchange offering 600+ assets to millions of users. HVA views the transaction as validation of institutional standardization trends: professional management, enhanced compliance, and regional ecosystem integration replacing fragmented national platforms.

This consolidation creates opportunities for integrated players like HVA operating across infrastructure, applications, and asset management. The firm's ONUS platform provides distribution; OnusChain offers infrastructure; banking, payment, and entertainment services complete the value chain. As regional exchanges professionalize and regulatory frameworks converge, vertically integrated players gain advantages in cross-border expansion and institutional partnerships.

The strategic calculation appears straightforward: HVA gains compliance-ready blockchain infrastructure for real-world asset applications without bearing base-layer development risks, while leveraging seven-million-user distribution for rapid adoption. OnusChain receives institutional validation, access to HVA's banking and regulatory networks, plus financial resources accelerating platform development. Users and institutions benefit from transparent digital financial products with standardized infrastructure reducing adoption friction.

Beyond commercial logic, the partnership encompasses comprehensive training programs and university partnerships with Duy Tan University and University of Economics Da Nang, developing blockchain specialists with practical implementation capabilities. The initiatives coordinate on communications and investment promotion, connecting with startups and innovation organizations—standard ecosystem development practices for platform businesses.

Looking Forward

Vietnam targets 30% digital GDP contribution by 2030. HVA's transformation since 2018 positions the firm strategically: institutional credibility from public company status, platforms serving millions, regulatory relationships, and infrastructure control through OnusChain.

The approach emphasizes integration over disruption—working within frameworks, partnering with universities, operating as a validator node. "We believe digital finance is the foundation of a transparent, highly liquid, accessible market," the company states. "HVA commits to building digital finance for the community, developing digital assets not pursuing short-term profits but creating transparent, sustainable ecosystems."

Success depends on execution across regulatory navigation, technology development, user adoption, and institutional partnerships. The Vietnamese government's controlled experimentation provides both opportunity and constraint—OnusChain gains legitimacy but operates within boundaries.

For international investors evaluating Southeast Asian digital finance, HVA's partnership offers case study in emerging market infrastructure: domestic ownership, regulatory alignment, vertical integration, operational scale. The strategic commitment signals HVA's conviction that Vietnam's digital asset markets will professionalize and grow—and that first movers with infrastructure control will capture disproportionate value.

Ultimate success hinges on tokenization delivering tangible benefits: improved liquidity, reduced costs, transparent ownership, accessible products. If OnusChain enables compliant tokenization while HVA distributes products to millions, the model could blueprint emerging market blockchain-finance integration. If frameworks shift or adoption stalls, vertical integration becomes a liability.

For now, HVA and OnusChain proceed building infrastructure, developing applications, and positioning for Vietnam's digital finance future.

