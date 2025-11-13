Solar Panel Recycling Market Outlook Report 2026-2034: $1.15 Billion Opportunities in Leveraging Increasing Decommissioning Volumes from Aging Installations

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Panel Recycling Market Outlook 2026-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Solar Panel Recycling Market is valued at USD 344.7 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2034.



Market drivers include rising installed base reaching replacement age, weather and transport damage, warranty returns, extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes, WEEE-style regulations, and corporate circularity commitments. Trends emphasize design-for-recycling modules and backsheets, solvent-lean EVA/POE removal, silver-thrifty metallization with selective recovery, AI-assisted identification and routing at MRFs, and digital serial traceability that links module genealogy to recycling outcomes.

The competitive field comprises specialized PV recyclers, glass and metals processors, waste-management majors, and OEM/EPC consortia piloting take-back. Economics hinge on scale, local logistics, purity premiums on glass/metals, and compliance costs; thin-film lines gain from higher intrinsic material value and established closed-loop programs.

Challenges persist around EVA debonding energy, black-mass variability, fluoropolymer backsheets, safety (arc/thermal risks), and standards for secondary-material quality. As decommissioning accelerates, buyers favor recyclers offering certified chains of custody, high recovery yields, low-impact processes, and integrated services - from field removal to verified material resale or re-entry into module and glass supply chains.



Solar Panel Recycling Market Key Insights

Volume inflection is inevitable. Early rooftop cohorts and utility projects are hitting mid-life replacements; storm damage and repowering accelerate inflows beyond natural end-of-life curves.

Design for recyclability pays back. Glass-glass laminates with recyclable backsheets, lower-silver busbars, and adhesive systems amenable to low-energy debonding reduce processing time and raise yields.

Process hybridization wins. Mechanical separation plus targeted thermal or solvent-lean debonding, followed by hydrometallurgy, balances capex, throughput, and purity across mixed module streams.

Glass quality determines revenue. Clean cullet free of EVA fines and coatings commands higher prices and can re-enter solar-grade or architectural glass; fines control and optical coatings matter.

Metals recovery is moving upstream. Selective leaching, electro-winning, and ion-exchange improve silver/copper yields; silicon kerf purification and dopant removal enable higher-value resale.

Thin-film closed loops mature. Controlled shredding with reagent recovery and effluent treatment recapture critical materials while meeting strict HSE norms - supporting OEM take-back contracts.

Traceability is a gate. Serial-level genealogy and QR/ RFID tags speed routing, verify producer responsibility, and underpin certificates of recycling for ESG reporting.

Field logistics drive cost. Safe DC isolation, rapid frame/junction-box removal, crate design, and reverse-logistics partnerships often swing project margins more than plant-level efficiencies.

Compliance is non-negotiable. EPR fees, transporter licensing, hazardous-constituent handling, worker safety, and documented recovery rates are now standard award criteria in public and utility tenders.

Second-life is situational. Functional modules with minor degradation can be redeployed where yield is less critical, but robust testing, warranty limits, and liability management are essential.

Your Key Takeaways from the Solar Panel Recycling Market Report

Global Solar Panel Recycling market size and growth projections (CAGR), 2024-2034

Impact of Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Palestine, and Hamas conflicts on Solar Panel Recycling trade, costs, and supply chains

Solar Panel Recycling market size, share, and outlook across 5 regions and 27 countries, 2023-2034

Solar Panel Recycling market size, CAGR, and market share of key products, applications, and end-user verticals, 2023-2034

Short- and long-term Solar Panel Recycling market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Porter's Five Forces analysis, technological developments, and Solar Panel Recycling supply chain analysis

Solar Panel Recycling trade analysis, Solar Panel Recycling market price analysis, and Solar Panel Recycling supply/demand dynamics

Profiles of 5 leading companies - overview, key strategies, financials, and products

Latest Solar Panel Recycling market news and developments

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $344.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1150 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

First Solar

Veolia

SOLARCYCLE

We Recycle Solar

Reiling PV-Recycling

PV CYCLE

Rinovasol

ROSI Solar

NPC Incorporated

SUEZ

Cleanlites Recycling

Envaris

SunCrafter

Envirostream

JX Nippon





Solar Panel Recycling Market Segmentation

By Type

Monocrystalline

Polycrystalline

Thin Film

Others

By Process

Thermal

Chemical

Mechanical

Laser

Combination

Others

By Material

Silicon

Metal

Plastic

Glass

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/caofom

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment