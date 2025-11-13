DEADLINE ALERT for INSP, TLX, and LRN: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP)

Class Period: August 6, 2024 – August 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) demand for Inspire V was poor, as providers had significant amounts of surplus inventory and were reluctant to transition to a new treatment; (2) Inspire failed to complete training and onboarding for “many” of its treatment center customers; failed to set up basic IT systems, including a customer approval process; failed to ensure that critical insurer claims software was properly updated to facilitate claims processing and payment; and failed to ensure that Medicare reimbursement was in place at the time of the launch; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: TLX)

Class Period: February 21, 2025 – August 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants materially overstated the progress Telix had made with regard to prostate cancer therapeutic candidates; (2) Defendants materially overstated the quality of Telix’s supply chain and partners; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)

Class Period: October 22, 2024 – October 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Stride was inflating enrollment numbers by retaining “ghost students”; (2) Stride was cutting staffing costs by assigning teachers’ caseloads far beyond the required statutory limits; (3) Stride was ignoring compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees, and ignoring federally mandated special education services to students; (4) Stride was suppressing whistleblowers who documented financial directives from Stride’s leadership to delay hiring and deny services to preserve profit margins; (5) Stride was losing existing and potential student enrollments; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

