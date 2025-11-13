BANG! Salon Celebrates 10 Years of Giving with 10th Annual Cuts for Coats

Chicago, Illinois, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois - November 13, 2025 - -

Bang! Salon Chicago will mark a decade of community service with its 10th Annual Cuts for Coats on Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1259 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622.

The salon will provide complimentary haircuts to guests who donate a new or gently used winter coat, with all donations benefiting local outreach partners serving unhoused and housing-insecure Chicagoans. Appointments are required.

Now in its tenth year, Cuts for Coats has evolved into a neighborhood tradition that brings together clients, first-time visitors, and nearby businesses in Wicker Park during the early holiday season. The 2025 milestone will feature music by DJ Lady D, catering by Mindy's Bakery, and a community raffle. In celebration of the tenth anniversary, Bang! Salon will award ten $100 gift cards as raffle prizes. Donors are not required to receive a haircut to participate or to be eligible for the raffle.

All collected coats will be directed to The Night Ministry and The Parlor by Trash People to support individuals facing winter conditions in the city. The program accepts new and gently used adult and youth coats that are clean and in good condition. Scarves, hats, and gloves are also welcome based on need and available capacity on event day. Staff and volunteers will sort items on site to expedite delivery to partner organizations following the event.

We are thrilled to mark ten years of Cuts for Coats, said Eli Mancha, owner of Bang! Salon. This event is about more than hair - it is about coming together as a community to support those in need while enjoying food, music, and connection. Every coat donated makes a meaningful difference for Chicagoans facing the challenges of winter.

Guests seeking a complimentary haircut should reserve an appointment in advance. Limited walk-up availability may be offered as time permits, with donors prioritized in order of check-in. The salon recommends arriving a few minutes early for verification of donation items and stylist consultation. For attendees only dropping off a coat, street-level collection bins will be available during event hours. Clear labeling on bags and quick handoff options will help maintain flow inside the salon.

To enhance the guest experience, the event will include a curated music set by DJ Lady D and seasonal pastries and coffee from Mindy's Bakery while supplies last. Raffle drawings will occur throughout the afternoon, and winners do not need to be present to win.

Media are welcome during public hours for interviews and visuals. Staff will coordinate access and consent, direct traffic, ensuring respectful coverage while maintaining smooth operations for attendees and organizers onsite.

Donors do not need to sign up for a haircut to participate or be entered into the raffle.

About BANG! Salon Chicago

Founded by award-winning stylist Eli Mancha, BANG! Salon Chicago is located in Chicago's vibrant Wicker Park neighborhood. Known for its fresh, trend-driven styles and commitment to quality, BANG! Salon creates a welcoming atmosphere where every client's experience is unique and memorable. The salon prides itself on community engagement and continually seeks ways to support and give back to its local community.

