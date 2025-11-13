RICK TIGNER OF JACKSON FAMILY WINES NAMED EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR BY WINE ENTHUSIAST MAGAZINE

Sonoma County, CA, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick Tigner, President and CEO of Jackson Family Wines, has been named Executive of the Year by Wine Enthusiast as part of its annual Wine Star Awards, recognizing his visionary leadership and transformative impact on the global wine industry.

For more than three decades, Tigner has shaped Jackson Family Wines through both generational and industry change. Hired by founder Jess Jackson in 1991, he rose through the ranks before being named President in 2010 and CEO in 2015. Under his leadership, the company has evolved from its California roots into one of the world’s leading family-owned wine businesses, with more than 40 wineries in premier winegrowing regions across eight countries.

“It’s an honor to receive this recognition for doing what I love,” said Rick Tigner. “For nearly 40 years, I’ve been inspired by the people who define the wine industry. This award represents the shared commitment of everyone at Jackson Family Wines and across our community who believe in making wine that brings people together.”

Tigner has helped lead Jackson Family Wines into a new era of innovation and growth. He has pushed the company to evolve with the modern wine consumer by expanding aromatic white wine offerings such as Chenin Blanc, introducing packaging innovations with more wines transitioning to screwcap closures, and driving efforts that explore new ways for the wine industry to connect with consumers. His forward-thinking approach to partnerships, including those with the NBA and WNBA, has introduced wine to new audiences and reshaped how consumers experience the category. He has also supported collaborative efforts like Come Over October, which encourage new audiences to explore and enjoy wine in fresh and inclusive ways.

Under his leadership, Tigner has strengthened Jackson Family Wines’ global positioning while setting a new pace for the industry. He has championed the enduring success of Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Chardonnay, the top-selling Chardonnay in the U.S. for more than 30 years and expanded the reach of category leaders such as La Crema and the company’s luxury winery portfolio.

A champion of sustainability and inclusion, Tigner has accelerated the company’s efforts to achieve climate-positive operations through regenerative farming practices, carbon reduction, and biodiversity initiatives. He has also strengthened Jackson Family Wines’ culture of belonging by establishing people-focused initiatives that support its diverse workforce. Rick has helped open doors for women and underrepresented groups across the company, developing future leaders and strengthening the next generation of talent.

“Rick’s leadership has strengthened every part of our business,” said Barbara Banke, Chairman and Proprietor of Jackson Family Wines. “His guidance, optimism, and forward-thinking strategies have carried this company through times of change and expansion. He has shaped our culture and strengthened the foundation Jess built decades ago. We couldn’t be prouder to see him recognized for the extraordinary leader he is.”

Tigner is widely admired for his optimism, authenticity, and genuine connections across the global wine community, as well as his deep commitment to giving back. Among his proudest accomplishments is spearheading the Tour de Fox Wine Country Edition bike ride, which has raised more than $10 million for Parkinson’s disease research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Tigner values family above all else. His recognition as Executive of the Year reflects his passion for people, his love for the wine industry, and his commitment to always lead with integrity and vision.

