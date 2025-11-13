Kelyniam Global Secures Exclusive U.S. License for Evonik's VESTAKEEP® Fusion Biomaterial in Cranial Implants

CANTON, Conn., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG), a leader in custom cranial and craniofacial implants, today announced it has secured an exclusive U.S. license from Evonik Industries AG to market VESTAKEEP® Fusion, a bi-calcium phosphate-infused PEEK material, for cranial, craniofacial, and maxillofacial implants. This agreement grants Kelyniam two years of exclusivity with the option for renewal upon mutual agreement.

The license enhances Kelyniam's regenerative product lineup by incorporating VESTAKEEP® Fusion's osteoconductive properties, that promote human bone growth and integration. Distributed through Modern Plastics, a trusted long-term supplier of PEEK materials, this partnership leverages a proven relationship to ensure reliable access and supports Kelyniam's growth in advanced neurosurgical solutions.

This strategic move adds significant value for shareholders by expanding Kelyniam's regenerative medicine portfolio alongside established regenerative options like Finceramica's CustomizedBone (hydroxyapatite) and Osteopore's polycaprolactone products, positioning the company to meet increasing demand for innovative, patient-focused cranial reconstruction.

“We’re proud to introduce VESTAKEEP® Fusion as the latest addition to Kelyniam’s portfolio of innovative cranial and craniofacial solutions,” said Desiree Webb, Chief Operating and Revenue Officer at Kelyniam Global. “Pre-clinical studies have shown that PEEK-containing BCP demonstrates superior osteointegration, and the Fusion BCP implant showcases our ongoing commitment to delivering regenerative technologies that improve patient outcomes and advance the standard of care.”

About Kelyniam Global, Inc.

Kelyniam Global, Inc. (OTC: KLYG) a United States based company, designs, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and craniofacial implants using advanced biocompatible materials. Renowned for its industry-leading 24-48 hour delivery, Kelyniam partners with surgeons and hospitals to optimize clinical outcomes and reduce costs in neurosurgery. For more information, visit www.kelyniam.com .

