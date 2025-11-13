ModulusZK from CULT DAO Announces “Silent Heroes” Airdrop

New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModulusZK, the novel ZK solution built by Cult DAO, today announced its “Silent Heroes” airdrop, which is designed to reward the unknown crypto enthusiasts who have been quietly adding value to communities without the kind of self-promotion that has been seen from influencers and other toxic individuals who more recently have inhabited the space and risen to prominence.



The airdrop will consist of 3% of the $MOD token supply to individuals who meet all the following requirements:

50–10,000 Twitter followers

Have tweeted about crypto for two-plus years

No affiliate links or paid groups in social media bio

Have never received an airdrop from Arbitrum, OP, Linea, Blur, zkSync, Scroll, Stark, ZRO, EIGEN, ZORA, MOVE or MODE

Have never claimed rewards from Kaito

Have never been given a MONAD card

Haven’t taken part in three or more Galxe or Zealy campaigns





Special consideration will be given to those who posted during the bear market (2022-2023), have extensively discussed the tech (not just price), or started before 2021. Anybody who has clearly bought followers, posted spam, or repeated copy-and-paste comments, appeared on Kaito leaderboards, or consistently shilled any project that has been on Kaito will be disqualified.

“Right now, standard crypto users who are not full-time in this industry see a hyped launch, recommended by influencers with token allocations, promoted by the VCs with vesting allocations, farmed by those seeking an airdrop allocation. Then, those normal users buy that hyped launch, get dumped on by the airdrop farmers, dumped on by the influencers, and then slowly dumped on by the venture capital firms,” said O’Modulus. “I want to reward the squeezed middle class of crypto, those who are active in the ecosystem, but not an influencer; who have money to contribute, but aren't necessarily a whale; who have an interest in airdrops, but no time to farm them. As I see it, those who seek an airdrop are those who will sell the airdrop. I want to provide an airdrop to those who won’t just turn around and sell, but who will actually appreciate it and therefore convert that into the respect it takes to join and contribute to a project.”



In an environment where many other projects have faded in the past three years despite accumulating millions in funding and thousands in followers, and community has become a buzz word, CULT stands out. With a long-standing loyal base of community members who believe in building a new, actually community-empowered, decentralized future, ModulusZK is the next step towards that goal. In the year to date, the $CULT token has three times the social volume of ZKsync’s token ($ZK) and 10 times the social volume of Stark’s token ($STRK), all while never previously conducting an airdrop or raising venture capital.

About ModulusZK

ModulusZK empowers developers and institutions to build privacy-preserving systems without cryptography expertise. Through breakthrough First-Order Logic compiler technology, Modulus eliminates the complexity barrier preventing zero-knowledge proof adoption, making ZK accessible to any developer using familiar programming languages.

Modulus achieves 10-100x cost reduction versus competitors (proofs at $0.01-0.10 vs $2-10), enabling previously impossible DeFi applications: MEV-protected swaps, compliant institutional privacy, and TradFi-DeFi bridges. With endorsements from Ethereum Foundation members and community engagement surpassing zkSync and Starknet, Modulus is mainnet-ready and positioned to become the infrastructure layer for institutional DeFi participation.

For more information, visit https://moduluszk.io.