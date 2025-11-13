Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Ceramic Cookware Launches Just in Time for the Holiday Season with Safe, Stylish, High-Performance Design

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware brand, along with manufacturing partner, Mon Chateau, announce the launch of the Flavortown Ceramic Cookware line – a bold, high performance collection that delivers durability, safety, style and serious flavor. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, the collection makes the perfect gift for home cooks and busy families looking to elevate their kitchen game and savor every moment around the table.

This marks the third cookware release from the Flavortown Cookware brand, following the success of the Laser Titanium and Stainless Steel collections. Staying true to the bold design and trusted performance of the originals, the new Ceramic line brings the same signature style and strength, now with a mineral-based nonstick surface that supports healthy cooking and easy cleanup.

“You can’t bring the flavor if your cookware can’t take the heat,” said Fieri. “This ceramic line has the look, the feel, and the firepower to cook up every dish like a pro. Just real-deal tools for real-deal cooks.”

The Flavortown Ceramic Cookware line, which debuted in a fiery red finish, is now available in two additional colors: sleek white and blue and stylish matte black. Featuring flame-inspired, stay-cool aluminum handles, this collection makes a striking, signature statement in the kitchen. Engineered for everyday cooks and aspiring chefs alike, it offers a smart, stylish, and safe way to sauté, sizzle, and serve.

Cookware That Works as Hard as You Do

Crafted with a superior mineral-based ceramic nonstick surface and a heavy-gauge aluminum core, the Flavortown Ceramic Cookware line delivers fast, even heat, effortless food release, and quick cleanup, all wrapped in a sleek design that turns heads in the kitchen. Built for everyday hustle, the line is compatible with gas, electric, and ceramic stovetops, with select sets suitable for induction cooking. Each piece is oven-safe up to 450°F, and easy to clean - simply wipe down, rinse, or place in the dishwasher.

“We’re proud to partner with Guy Fieri to bring this bold, functional, and affordable cookware line to life,” said Keith Archer, CEO of Mon Chateau. “Consumers today care deeply about both performance and product safety. The Flavortown Ceramic line hits every mark. It’s stylish, built to perform, and made for cooks who care about what goes into their meals and their cookware.”

Stack Your Set, Bring the Heat

The Flavortown Ceramic collection offers a versatile range of cookware sets designed to suit any kitchen. Whether starting simple with the 2-piece fry pan set or going all-in with the fully loaded 15-piece set, home cooks will find the perfect tools to turn up the heat in the kitchen, Fieri-style. For added flexibility, individual pieces from the collection will be available beginning in 2026.

Key Features of the Flavortown Ceramic Cookware Line

Ceramic Coating : Featuring a nonstick, healthy cooking surface

: Featuring a nonstick, healthy cooking surface Durable Aluminum Construction : Promotes even heat distribution

: Promotes even heat distribution Oven-Safe & Stovetop-Ready : compatible with all major heat sources, including electric, gas, and ceramic stovetops, with select sets suitable for induction cooking.

: compatible with all major heat sources, including electric, gas, and ceramic stovetops, with select sets suitable for induction cooking. Sleek, Flavortown-Inspired Design : Modern looks with Guy’s signature energy

: Modern looks with Guy’s signature energy Affordable Pricing: Premium quality without the premium markup



The Flavortown Ceramic Cookware collection is available nationwide at www.Flavortown-Cookware.com and on Amazon. To explore the full lineup, including the Ceramic, Laser Titanium, and Stainless Steel cookware collections, plus Flavortown Small Appliances—visit the official website.

About Guy Fieri

Chef, restaurateur, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary stars. With a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he is best known as the Mayor of Flavortown and the face of Food Network favorites Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives, Guy’s Grocery Games, and the iconic culinary competition Tournament of Champions. His thriving business empire has grown to include over 80 restaurants worldwide, Hunt & Ryde vineyard, Santo tequila, and Knuckle Sandwich cigars.

About Flavortown Cookware

Flavortown Cookware is a premium kitchen brand founded by Guy Fieri, bringing bold, high-performance cookware, appliances, and other kitchen essentials to home kitchens everywhere. The brand is dedicated to making cooking fun, flavorful, and accessible to everyone, from beginners to seasoned chefs. With healthy cooking as a top priority, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware lines are all made without harmful chemicals.

About Mon Chateau

Mon Chateau is a privately held global lifestyle brand known for its entrepreneurial team of creative innovators who bring world-class, design-forward products to market. Founded in 2001, the company is dedicated to enhancing everyday living through premium textiles, small kitchen appliances, cookware, and a newly launched pet collection—delivering innovation, quality, and accessible pricing. In addition to its signature Mon Chateau Collections, the brand partners with iconic names including Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware, Tommy Bahama, Brookstone, and Sur La Table, with products available at leading retailers worldwide.

