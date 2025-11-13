NeosAI Named “LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year” In 2025 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Software , the creators of Assembly Neos, today announced NeosAI has been selected as “LegalTech Generative AI Solution of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by LegalTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe.

This honor recognizes Neos for redefining how legal professionals harness AI proactively, securely, and at scale, to drive operational efficiency and better client outcomes, and marks the fourth consecutive year that Assembly Neos has earned LegalTech Breakthrough awards, also securing “Overall Practice Management Solution Provider of the Year” In 2024, “Practice Management Innovation Of The Year” in 2023 and “Case Management Innovation of The Year” in 2022.

“Winning Generative AI Solution of the Year isn’t just validation—it’s validation that Neos is emerging as a powerhouse in legal tech and setting the standard for what’s next in legal technology,” said Daniel Farrar, CEO of Assembly. “Our mission has always been clear: to drive optimal efficiency and deliver better outcomes for firms of every size through access to intelligent, data-driven tools that accelerate productivity and results.”

NeosAI, the robust AI engine within Assembly’s Neos cloud case management platform, securely leverages proprietary large data sets, documents, and intelligent workflows within the case management platform, that drive cases forward. Unlike stand-alone AI tools, Neos AI meets users in their system of record without changing workflows, which enables more automation, actionable insights, and powerful workflows. Firms using Neos report faster cycle times, improved accuracy, and less administrative overhead, all without adding headcount. In its first year alone, NeosAI has seen task execution explode by 10,000%, drastically increasing the processing of legal documents and workflows, and AI user adoption has skyrocketed by 2,500%, with firms of all sizes embracing the platform.

NeosAI is purpose-built to provide scale and reliability that augments attorneys rather than replacing them—empowering firms to focus on strategy, negotiation, and client advocacy. By harnessing Azure’s enterprise-grade security, compliance, and infrastructure, NeosAI ensures that sensitive legal data is processed securely and efficiently, along with rapid response times for high transaction volumes. By harnessing Azure’s enterprise-grade security, compliance, and AI infrastructure, NeosAI ensures that sensitive legal data is processed securely and efficiently, along with rapid response times for high transaction volumes.

With AI Chat, users acquire instant, context driven insights, reasoning, and targeted actions, within a familiar, intuitive interface. Information from case data and documents are easily captured, with AI pulling from multiple data sources at once. Customizable and configurable prompts enable consistent workflows, complex scenario planning, and multi-use enablement resulting in best-in-class outputs with actionable insights.

NeosAI Case Summaries provides an instant snapshot of any case and generates a case summary that refreshes as the case is updated. NeosAI can summarize case data along with thousands of pages of documents, which can be tailored for a more focused output. NeosAI Dynamic Layouts allows for extraction and categorization of key details from documents such as medical records, bills, and other document types that can be reported on, or further actioned within the platform. Users can set up a standard intake template or add custom fields. By connecting every stage of the legal process, Neos delivers end-to-end automation: seamless intake, rapid document drafting, smart summarization, negotiation insights, and settlement intelligence, all within a single platform. The result: cases that move faster, decisions backed by data, and teams that can handle more volume without burnout.

“Unlike standalone AI tools, NeosAI is embedded directly into familiar workflows, eliminating adoption barriers and requiring little to no training. A recent Microsoft case study details how NeosAI achieves an average response time of just 67 milliseconds across millions of transactions per hour, providing law firms with the confidence and performance needed to embrace AI-driven legal practice fully,” said Daniel. “We’re proud to receive another LegalTech Breakthrough award, this time for Generative AI Solution of the Year. Drawing on four decades of legal technology expertise, we’ll continue to help firms automate workflows, securely manage documents, and save 25+ hours per case.”

The legal technology sector is transforming into one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system. The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

“NeosAI is advancing legal technology and setting a new standard for AI-driven efficiency, security, and client satisfaction. Resistance to cloud adoption and AI mistrust is widespread in the legal industry, with firms of all sizes attached to familiar workflows. However, massive data volumes during litigation and the manual labor required to extract insights takes focus away from strategy and lends itself to errors and discrepancies,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, LegalTech Breakthrough. “NeosAI is redefining what’s possible for law firms by embedding advanced AI directly into the heart of legal workflows. NeosAI is delivering immediate, tangible value to law firms of all sizes, empowering them to work smarter, faster, and more securely than ever before.”

Neos is the next-gen legal technology platform that powers firms across the United States with intelligent automation, data-driven insights, and generative AI purpose-built for legal workflows. By combining advanced technology with a mission to accelerate outcomes, Neos helps firms achieve faster outcomes, better results, and sustainable growth.

About Assembly Software

Assembly Software is a visionary technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the legal industry. It blends decades of history and industry experience with next-generation, customer-focused innovation, bringing together two of the legal profession’s pioneering case management brands, Needles and Trialworks, both of which have contributed to Neos, Assembly's reimagined cloud-based solution. With its premier case management solution, Neos, and the game-changing NeosAI, Assembly Software empowers law firms to exceed expectations and maximize their potential through innovative software solutions. To learn more about NeosAI, visit: https://assemblysoftware.com/neos-ai

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

