Applied Releases Commercial Lines Premium Rate Index Findings for Q3 2025

Toronto, ON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the third quarter 2025 results of the Applied Commercial Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. Overall, the magnitude of rate increases was down across all lines relative to average premium renewals in the same quarter last year with 2.90% in Q3 2025 down from 5.52% in Q3 2024. All lines of business saw decreases compared to the same quarter last year.



Quarter over quarter, relative Q1 2025 results showed average renewal rate change decreased across all lines of the most commonly placed Commercial Lines categories, including Real Estate Property, Business and Professional Services, Construction, Hospitality Services, and Retail Services.

Significant findings include:



Business and Professional Services: Q3 2025 premium renewal rate change average was 2.72%, down from the Q2 2025 average of 3.00%.

Q3 2025 premium renewal rate change average was 2.72%, down from the Q2 2025 average of 3.00%. Construction, Erection, and Installation Services: Premium renewal rate change average was 2.81% for the quarter, down from the Q2 2025 average of 3.56%.

Premium renewal rate change average was 2.81% for the quarter, down from the Q2 2025 average of 3.56%. Hospitality Services: Q3 2025 premium renewal rate change average was 2.33%, down from the Q2 2025 average of 4.53%.

Q3 2025 premium renewal rate change average was 2.33%, down from the Q2 2025 average of 4.53%. Real Estate Property: Premium renewal rate change average was 2.41% for the quarter, down from the Q2 2025 average of 3.38%.

Premium renewal rate change average was 2.41% for the quarter, down from the Q2 2025 average of 3.38%. Retail Services: Premium renewal rate change averaged 3.90%, down relative to the Q2 2025 average of 4.62%.

“We are seeing a continued softening of the market across all commercial lines of business, both compared to Q3 last year and Q2 this year,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Canada, Applied Systems. “The Applied Commercial Index serves as an indicator for both insurers’ pricing decisions and brokers’ recommendations as we make our way into the final quarter of the year.”

Access the complete quarterly report here.

