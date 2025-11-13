Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Primo Brands Corporation (PRMB)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Primo Brands Corporation (“Primo Brands” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRMB) (i) the common stock of Primo Water Corporation between June 17, 2024 through November 8, 2024, inclusive, and/or (ii) the common stock of Primo Brands between November 11, 2024 through November 6, 2025, inclusive (collectively, the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (collectively, the “Class”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants assured investors that the merger would accelerate growth, generate transformative operational efficiencies, achieve meaningful synergies, and deliver strong financial results. The Complaint continues to allege that in addition, Defendants further assured investors that the integration was proceeding smoothly—“flawless” in fact.

The Complaint alleges that none of these statements were true, in reality, and unbeknownst to investors, the merger integration was going poorly and would severely hamper the Company’s performance. The Complaint alleges that contrary to Defendants’ public statements during the Class Period, the merger integration was far more “complicated and more complex” than the Company led investors to believe, leading to significant problems, including technology and customer service issues that materially affected Primo Brands’ ability to supply customers. The Complaint further alleges that these issues, which were known to Defendants during the Class Period, would ultimately force the Company to slash net sales guidance, rather than create the meaningful operational efficiencies that Defendants touted the merger would achieve, the exact opposite occurred.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Primo Brands should contact the Firm prior to the January 12, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .