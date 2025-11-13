Deadline Alert: WPP plc (WPP) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming December 8, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired WPP plc (“WPP” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WPP) common stock between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

What Happened?

On July 9, 2025, WPP provided an update for the first half of 2025, disclosing to investors that the Company had “seen a deterioration in performance as Q2 has progressed” due to “continued macro uncertainty weighing on client spend and weaker net new business than originally anticipated,” as well as “some distraction to the business” as a result of the continued restructuring of its media arm, WPP Media, formerly GroupM.

On this news, WPP’s stock price fell $6.48, or 18.1%, to close at $29.34 per share on July 9, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that WPP’s media arm was not truly equipped to handle the ongoing macroeconomic challenges while competing effectively and had instead begun to lose significant market share to its competitors; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired WPP common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than December 8, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.