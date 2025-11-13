Michael Peralta Joins Future as Chief Revenue Officer





LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future, the global leader in specialist media, today announced the appointment of Michael Peralta as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Returning to the Group in this key leadership role, Peralta will oversee Future’s global commercial organisation spanning a vast portfolio of specialist media brands comprising B2C and B2B.

Peralta, an experienced global media and technology executive, will join the Executive Leadership Team on 3 December 2025, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Kevin Li Ying. This strategic appointment comes as Future accelerates its focus on harnessing the power of AI, first-party data, and Retail Media Networks (RMN) to deliver greater value and future-ready solutions for its partners.

"Future is investing in the best talent and leadership to supercharge our next phase of growth, and Mike’s return is the ultimate signal of this," said Li Ying. "With his deep understanding of our vast portfolio and proven track record in media and advertising, I have full confidence in his abilities to drive success for our clients, partners, and global audiences."

“Coming back to Future at such a defining moment is incredibly exciting,” said Peralta. “Under Kevin’s leadership, there’s a powerful vision for where we’re headed – one that’s powered by data, technology, and innovation. Future is actively diversifying across advertising, e-commerce, RMN, and emerging AI and data partnerships – my focus is on uniting all of these strengths to drive sustainable growth and deliver unmatched value for our advertisers and partners.”

Peralta brings a wealth of relevant experience to the CRO role at Future. Most recently, he served as Vice President and General Manager of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, where he helped establish and scale the company’s omnichannel advertising business.

In addition to his previous tenure at Future, he has held senior executive positions at companies ranging from start-ups to global enterprises, including Criteo, AudienceScience, MediaMath, and AOL/Advertising.com. He is widely recognised for his success in helping advertisers connect with consumers while building sustainable, data-driven, scalable products.

Peralta holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and pursued graduate studies in Management and Public Policy at New York University.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1472ed5-5940-4fa8-837e-1963b1712546