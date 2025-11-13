Fairy Garden Door Kit by Tree Poetry Inspires Kids to Play Outdoors While Helping Reforest the Planet

Winter Garden, Florida , Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Poetry LLC today announced the nationwide availability of its signature Enchanted Fairy Door Kit, a whimsical outdoor decoration that turns trees and gardens into miniature storybook worlds. Designed to encourage children to step outside and explore nature, each handcrafted door and window glows softly at night inviting families to create their own fairy-tale adventures right in the backyard.



“As a mom, I wanted to give families something that sparks imagination while pulling kids away from screens,” said Marcela Ocampo, founder of Tree Poetry. “When children build their own fairy garden, they’re not just decorating a tree; they’re creating memories that connect them to nature.”

Made from durable, weather-resistant resin and painted with non-toxic, eco-friendly colors, the Fairy Door Kit withstands every season. The set includes an opening door, two glow-in-the-dark windows, and mounting hardware for easy installation on trees, fences, or playroom walls.

Beyond play, each purchase contributes to the planet’s wellbeing. Through its partnership with One Tree Planted, Tree Poetry donates a portion of proceeds to help reforest the Amazon rainforest; turning every fairy door sold into a real tree planted.

“Tree Poetry was founded on a simple belief: nature is magical,” Ocampo added. “Our mission is to help families rediscover that magic; one fairy door and one tree at a time.”

The Fairy Garden Door Kit is available now at TreePoetry.us and on Amazon, arriving for the holiday gifting season. Discover the complete Fairy Door Gift Set Here: https://www.amazon.com/Fairy-Door-Windows-Trees-Accessories/dp/B08P2B7HTP

About Tree Poetry



Tree Poetry LLC, based in Winter Garden, Florida, designs eco-friendly outdoor décor that inspires imagination and reconnects families with nature. From its hand-painted, glow-in-the-dark fairy doors to its tree-face sculptures, each product is crafted with quality materials and a touch of magic. A proud partner of One Tree Planted, Tree Poetry donates part of every sale to reforest the Amazon rainforest.

