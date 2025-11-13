LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group, the applied-mathematics-driven software and AI innovation firm, today announced new enhancements to its flagship healthcare delivery platform, Erdos Medical. CEO Dan Herbatschek stated that the update introduces advanced interoperability, AI-assisted patient engagement, and expanded compliance architecture designed to help healthcare providers securely connect with patients through a unified, user-friendly virtual ecosystem.

Erdos Medical has quickly become one of Ramsey Theory Group’s most transformative products—empowering clinics, hospitals, and private practices to deliver patient-centered virtual care without compromising compliance, privacy, or data integrity. According to the American Hospital Association, more than 76% of U.S. hospitals now offer telehealth services, but only 38% fully integrate virtual workflows with EHR systems. In Los Angeles County alone, virtual care visits grew by over 60% in 2024, yet most providers still face compliance gaps and data fragmentation.

“Los Angeles County has been an exceptionally strong market for us this year, while Erdos Medical has proven to successfully bring AI-driven and secure automation to human-centered healthcare nationwide,” said Dan Herbatschek, CEO of Ramsey Theory Group. “These new enhancements make it easier for providers to scale virtual operations, reduce administrative friction, and deliver better outcomes—without the security gaps or inefficiencies that have long plagued legacy telehealth systems.”

Key Provider Benefits

Unified platform & workflow – Erdos Medical connects patients to the providers of their choice in a single app.

– Erdos Medical connects patients to the providers of their choice in a single app. Extended clinical support – Providers can remotely engage Certified Medical Support Specialists (phlebotomists, medical assistants, radiologists) to perform specimen collections or testing onsite or at the patient’s home, with real-time status updates.

– Providers can remotely engage Certified Medical Support Specialists (phlebotomists, medical assistants, radiologists) to perform specimen collections or testing onsite or at the patient’s home, with real-time status updates. Compliance & security built-in – Provides a superior video conference solution that delivers the privacy and security demanded in health care environments.

– Provides a superior video conference solution that delivers the privacy and security demanded in health care environments. Cost reduction & improved utilization – By enabling remote-first care and reducing in-person visits or transfers, providers can reduce overhead, optimize staffing, and improve patient throughput.

– By enabling remote-first care and reducing in-person visits or transfers, providers can reduce overhead, optimize staffing, and improve patient throughput. Improved care coordination – In Los Angeles County, a health-data-exchange initiative using connected ecosystems reduced inpatient visits by 68% for high-risk Medi-Cal patients, demonstrating they drive better outcomes, according to the California Health Care Foundation.



Key Patient Benefits

Greater access & convenience – As a recent Los Angeles Times overview states, virtual care allows patients to “consult with healthcare providers from home, eliminating travel and reducing wait times.”

– As a recent Los Angeles Times overview states, virtual care allows patients to “consult with healthcare providers from home, eliminating travel and reducing wait times.” Expanded care beyond video-only – Because Erdos Medical ties in remote testing and specimen collection, patients may avoid multiple trips to labs or clinics, reducing disruption and time cost.

– Because Erdos Medical ties in remote testing and specimen collection, patients may avoid multiple trips to labs or clinics, reducing disruption and time cost. Improved outcomes through remote oversight – Evidence shows virtual models help chronic and acute patients alike: for example, telehealth utilization among primary care patients rose from 13.9% to 63.1% after COVID-19 onset.

– Evidence shows virtual models help chronic and acute patients alike: for example, telehealth utilization among primary care patients rose from 13.9% to 63.1% after COVID-19 onset. Less disruption, faster care – In Los Angeles County’s coordinated care model, better service coordination resulted in substantially fewer ED and hospital visits, according to the California Health Care Foundation.

Healthcare providers, clinics, and physician-led practices interested in transforming their virtual-care model are invited to visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to arrange a demo of Erdos Medical.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in Los Angeles and New Jersey, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm founded by applied mathematician Dan Herbatschek that is focused on applying advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and software innovation. Under Herbatschek’s leadership, the company blends rigorous mathematical foundations with practical solutions across verticals including healthcare, automotive retail, construction-services, and logistics.

