Beagle and American Estate and Trust Partner to Streamline 401(k) to Self-Directed IRA Rollovers

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beagle, the leading platform for finding and managing forgotten 401(k) accounts, and American Estate & Trust (AET), a Nevada-chartered trust company specializing in self-directed retirement account custody, today announced a strategic partnership to simplify the process of rolling over 401(k) assets into self-directed Individual Retirement Accounts (SDIRAs).

The collaboration addresses a critical gap in retirement planning by combining Beagle's technology for locating and consolidating old 401(k) accounts with AET's expertise in self-directed retirement custody for alternative investments. This partnership will enable Beagle clients to easily identify their existing 401(k) accounts and directly roll those funds into SDIRAs administered by AET, opening access to a broader range of investment opportunities beyond traditional stocks and bonds. In addition, all AET clients will be able to find existing 401(k) accounts directly in the AET platform, thereby streamlining their rollovers. Business partners who use AET’s platform to manage retirement accounts will soon be able to give their customers the ability to easily find old 401(k) plans and roll them into new investments.

"This partnership aims to disrupt the existing automatic rollover industry," said Andrew Hart, CTO at American Estate and Trust. "Both Beagle and American Estate & Trust want to align our incentives with that of customers. For too long, existing ARO players have benefited not by offering the best service to clients, but from directly incentivizing record keepers who work at large employers for their business. By integrating with Beagle's platform, we're removing the complexity that often prevents individuals from taking control of their retirement assets and accessing alternative investment opportunities through self-directed accounts."

Beagle's proprietary technology helps individuals locate forgotten 401(k) accounts from previous employers, identify hidden fees, and facilitate hassle-free rollovers. Through the new partnership, Beagle users will have the option to roll their discovered assets directly into an SDIRA with AET, where they can invest in alternative assets including real estate, cryptocurrency, precious metals, and private placements.

“We’re thrilled to partner with American Estate & Trust to empower more people to take control of the retirement savings they’ve already earned,” said Alex Conti, Head of Partnerships at Beagle. “By pairing Beagle’s technology for finding forgotten 401(k)s with AET’s modern SDIRA platform, individuals can seamlessly rollover their assets into new investment opportunities that better align with their goals.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Simplified Discovery : Beagle's platform helps clients locate all existing 401(k) accounts in one place

: Beagle's platform helps clients locate all existing 401(k) accounts in one place Streamlined Rollover Process : Direct integration between platforms eliminates paperwork and reduces processing time

: Direct integration between platforms eliminates paperwork and reduces processing time Expanded Investment Options: SDIRAs through AET provide access to alternative investments beyond traditional market securities





About Beagle

Beagle is a financial technology company dedicated to solving the complexities in retirement planning. The platform helps individuals find forgotten 401(k) accounts, uncover hidden fees, and execute hassle-free rollovers to better retirement solutions. By simplifying the retirement account management process, Beagle empowers individuals to take control of their financial futures. For more information, visit meetbeagle.com.

About American Estate and Trust

American Estate & Trust (AET) is a Nevada-chartered trust company specializing in custody services for self-directed retirement accounts. AET provides modern, ERISA-compliant investment tools that handle the full lifecycle of alternative investments, replacing fragmented systems with a single, consolidated platform. The company serves wealth managers, registered investment advisors, family offices, and individual investors seeking to diversify their retirement portfolios with alternative assets. For more information, visit aetrust.com.

