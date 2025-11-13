StoryCatch Partners Unveils Post-Acquisition Rebrand of EmpiraMed as StoryCatch Insights

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoryCatch Partners , a family-centered health innovation ecosystem, today announced the rebrand of its subsidiary, EmpiraMed Inc., a digital health technology company specializing in virtual clinical studies and real-world data collection, as StoryCatch Insights (SCI). The rebrand follows StoryCatch’s acquisition of EmpiraMed in November 2024.

StoryCatch Insights serves as the research and technology division of StoryCatch Partners. SCI transforms digital research, gathering real world evidence to discover patterns that advance global healthcare. The company’s proprietary InsightArc platform captures robust data points to support registries and longitudinal studies, enabling sciences companies, foundations, and researchers to uncover insights that connect behavioral and physical health.

“Mental and physical health are connected in ways we are only beginning to understand,” said Samantha Trotman Burman, co-founder and CEO of StoryCatch Partners. “StoryCatch Insights captures the real world data that reveals those connections – transforming lived experience into real world evidence that helps families, foundations, and researchers improve total health outcomes.”

This rebrand closely reflects StoryCatch Insight’s evolution and alignment with StoryCatch Partners’ mission to unite empathy and evidence in better understanding the complex relationships between mental and physical health. SCI is unveiling a new name, expanded functionality and redesigned InsightArc platform, making it intuitive and flexible for all stakeholders.

“Real world evidence and measuring health outcomes are key to understanding, researching, and addressing total health,” said James Cavan, president of StoryCatch Insights and co-founder of StoryCatch Partners. “StoryCatch Insights works with clients to remove the staffing burden around gathering real world evidence with a flexible platform that makes it simple to launch projects and for people to participate. Our rebranding signifies our future direction and the extra value we will bring clients.”

Together, StoryCatch Partners and StoryCatch Insights advance a shared mission to connect lived experience with research and innovation to improve total health for the foundations, families and communities they serve worldwide.

About StoryCatch Insights

StoryCatch Insights, formerly EmpiraMed, is the research and technology division of StoryCatch Partners. The company pioneers digital research by gathering real world evidence to discover patterns that support better healthcare globally. The company’s InsightArc Suite offers a flexible platform for capturing robust data and simplifies participant data collection for registries and longitudinal studies. Please visit storycatch-insights.com and LinkedIn for more information.

About StoryCatch Partners

StoryCatch Partners is a family-centered health innovation ecosystem dedicated to strengthening the connection between lived experience, research, and care. A Public Benefit Corporation, StoryCatch Partners empowers families, foundations, and organizations to better understand and address mental, behavioral, and physical health challenges. The company builds digital communities, supports research, and transforms family stories into actionable insights through partnerships that drive meaningful progress in health and well-being. For more information, please visit LinkedIn and storycatch-partners.com .

