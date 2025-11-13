Trailblazing Leader Tiffany Henyard Celebrates Grand Opening of THA New Wave Clothing

COLLEGE PARK, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiffany Henyard, the visionary entrepreneur and dynamic leader known as the youngest and first woman Mayor of Dolton, Illinois, successfully launched the flagship retail store for her bold new streetwear line, THA New Wave Clothing, with a vibrant Grand Opening Celebration today in College Park, Georgia.

The event begins at 5pm. The new store, located at 5495 Old National Hwy Unit B3, College Park, GA 30349, now serves as the permanent home for the brand, embodying the mantra "Available Worldwide!" and solidifying its place in the heart of urban style.

From Political Pioneer to Fashion Movement

THA New Wave Clothing represents the powerful next chapter for Tiffany Henyard, a woman recognized for her tenacity and as “The Most Powerful Woman in the Southland of Chicago.” Henyard's journey has always been defined by breaking barriers and embodying resilience and originality. The streetwear line is a direct translation of her pioneering spirit and her belief that clothing is a form of identity and empowerment.

THA New Wave is more than a fashion brand; it’s a movement created for those who are unafraid to dream big, rise strong, and walk unapologetically in their own skin. Every piece in the collection channels her passion for community and progress, offering a curated selection of Men’s and Women’s Street Wear that seamlessly blends high-energy urban aesthetics with a message of ambition and self-belief. The distinctive style and quality of the brand, highlighted by its partnership with an international name like PUMA, resonated strongly with attendees today.

A Vision for Community and Culture

The launch in College Park, a crucial cultural hub, underscores Henyard’s commitment to expanding her platform beyond politics to empower voices and represent urban culture on a global scale. As a lifelong community activist, previously honored as Community Activist of the Year by the Chicago Honors, Tiffany Henyard has consistently leveraged her entrepreneurial spirit—from launching a successful restaurant company to building this fashion enterprise—to connect with and uplift her community.

Guided by the wisdom of mentors like Dorothy Brown and Frank Zuccarelli, Henyard’s drive is also deeply rooted in her role as a mother to her daughter, Justice. The opening event today successfully celebrated this blend of family values, leadership, and bold business acumen.

The THA New Wave Clothing flagship is now officially open for business and ready to outfit the next generation of trailblazers.

Store Hours are:

Closed Mondays

Tues-Sat 11 AM–8 PM

Sun 12 PM–5 PM



The grand opening on October 25th was a powerful demonstration of a brand and a leader set to make an indelible mark on the fashion industry, proving that courage and community are always in style.

Contact Information

Address 5495 Old National Hwy Unit B3, College Park, GA 30349

Phone (855) 796-0191

Website www.thanewwaveclothing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aae804b1-d769-4ec4-b769-7043cf12ad38