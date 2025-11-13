13 November 2025

Announcement no. 24

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE A PROSPECTUS OR A PUBLIC OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN NOR IS IT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (COLLECTIVELY, THE “UNITED STATES”)) OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM IT IS UNLAWFUL TO MAKE SUCH OFFER OR SOLICITATION.

THE SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “SECURITIES ACT”), OR WITH ANY SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITY UNDER ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY OTHER JURISDICTION. THE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE SECURITIES ACT AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION OF THE UNITED STATES, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION, EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH ANY APPLICABLE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH STATE OR OTHER JURISDICTION (AS THE CASE MAY BE).

BioPorto Executes on its Financing Strategy - BioPorto A/S initiates pre-subscribed private placement

Copenhagen, Denmark, 13 November 2025, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) (CPH:BIOPOR) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the launch of a pre-subscribed private placement of up to 40,438,426 new shares at market price (the “Offering”).

On November 4, 2025, BioPorto announced its Financing Strategy, outlining the Company’s commitment to achieving positive cashflow in the second half of 2027. The strategy identified a funding need of DKK 60–70 million to support the completion of the U.S. clinical study for adults and to further strengthen BioPorto’s commercial platform. A range of financing alternatives – including equity issuance and other strategic financing solutions – were evaluated to ensure robust support for the Company’s long-term growth and operational objectives.

The Board of Directors has now executed the first step of this strategy by initiating this private placement of up to 40,438,426 new shares at market price. The Offering is fully pre-subscribed, with advance indications received for the entire amount, and is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately DKK 43 million.

Jens Due Olsen, Chair of the Board of BioPorto, commented: “We greatly appreciate the strong support from both existing shareholders and new institutional and private investors, supplemented by a strong commitment from BioPorto’s Board and management. The private placement provides the financial flexibility to advance our strategic priorities, including completing data collection, submitting a pre-submission to the FDA, and initiating the Validation Study in BioPorto’s U.S. clinical trial, while strengthening our commercial platform. In determining the size of this placement, the Board considered the Company’s range of future financing options, primarily in the form of potential divestments of non-core assets supplemented with credit facilities. The decision taken ensures a balanced and prudent funding structure while covering the projected spending throughout 2026 and thereby positions the Company strongly for its journey towards positive cash flow in the second half of 2027.”

Key Terms of the Offering

The Offering is made as a cash share capital increase directed at a limited group of shareholders, institutional and financial investors without pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders in accordance with the authorization stipulated in Article 17e and 17f of BioPorto’s Articles of Association.

The Offering comprises up to 40,438,426 new shares of nominally DKK 1 each, equivalent to 8.89% of BioPorto’s registered share capital prior to the share capital increase.

The subscription price is DKK 1.072, which corresponds to the closing price of BioPorto shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S on 13 November 2025. The expected total gross proceeds from the share issue will amount to approximately DKK 43 million at full subscription.

The new shares will carry the same rights as existing shares in BioPorto. The new shares will be negotiable instruments, and no restrictions will apply to their transferability. No shares, including the new shares, carry or will carry any special rights. The new shares shall be registered in the name of the holder through VP Securities A/S (Euronext Securities Copenhagen). The rights relating to the new shares, including voting rights and dividend rights, will apply from the time when the capital increase is registered with the Danish Business Authority. In the event of oversubscription, the Board of Directors will determine the allocation of the new shares.

The Offering will be carried out as a directed issue to eligible institutional and professional investors in Denmark pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. The Offering will be made without pre-emption rights for BioPorto's existing shareholders.

Expected timeline

The subscription period will commence immediately and close at short notice. The results of the Offering will be announced as soon as practicably possible thereafter.

The share capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority as soon as the subscription amount is fully paid, currently expected to be on 24 November 2025.

The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619) as soon as possible thereafter, currently expected to be no later than 26 November 2025. The admission to trading and official listing of the new shares is subject to the Offering not being withdrawn prior to the settlement of the Offering and the Company making an announcement to that effect.

To receive BioPorto’s Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

Investor Relations Contacts

Niels Høy Nielsen, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients’ lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and management of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKI™ (NGAL) in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2024, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

Attachment