60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Q3 2025 net product revenue increased 223% year-over-year to $438 thousand

Gross profit/(loss) decreased from $24 thousand to $(100) thousand

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing new medicines for vector-borne disease, reported today its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of the 2025 year, ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025:

ARAKODA® pharmacy deliveries increased by 14% from 1,319 boxes (Q3 2024) to 1,505 boxes (Q3 2025).

The Company posted a gross loss of approximately $100 thousand in the third quarter of 2025, compared to an approximate gross profit of $24 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, due to a one-time inventory write-off associated with newly produced validation lots which will no longer be accepted by supply chain partners after the end of Q1 2026 due to limited remaining shelf-life. Additional lots with four-year shelf-life are currently in production and expected to fully enter the supply chain in early Q1 2026.

Operating expenses were approximately $2.32 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to approximately $2.16 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in expenses is primarily driven by the $367 thousand in additional advertising and sales promotion expenditures.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders in the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $2.44 million, or ($0.66) per share, compared to approximately $2.27 million, or ($4.65) per share in the third quarter of 2024, representing an additional $171K in losses.

Business Highlights for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025:

On July 14, 2025, we announced our intention to seek a Minor Use Minor Species (MUMS) designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute canine babesiosis following a comprehensive gap analysis of our existing data.

After completing a 6,000 patient nationwide survey and quantitative research study, we announced on July 15, 2025 that we had determined the total addressable market (TAM) for Babesiosis treatment to be up to $1.1 billion through patent expiration in 2035.

On July 17, 2025, we announced our entry into a sponsored research agreement with Tulane University to evaluate activity of tafenoquine against Borrelia (Lyme) and Bartonella bacteria.

against Borrelia (Lyme) and Bartonella bacteria. On August 19, 2025, we announced our partnership with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai for our planned Phase II clinical study of tafenoquine in treating chronic babesiosis.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2010, specializes in developing and marketing new medicines for the treatment and prevention of vector-borne disease. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. achieved FDA approval of its lead product, ARAKODA® (tafenoquine), for malaria prevention, in 2018. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. also collaborates with prominent research organizations in the U.S., Australia, and Singapore. The 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. mission has been supported through in-kind funding from the U.S. Department of Defense and private institutional investors including Knight Therapeutics Inc., a Canadian-based Pan-American specialty pharmaceutical company. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Washington D.C., with a majority-owned subsidiary in Australia. Learn more at www.60degreespharma.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue on a going-concern basis; we might not be eligible for Australian government research and development tax rebates; if we are not able to successfully develop, obtain FDA approval for, and provide for the commercialization of non-malaria prevention indications for tafenoquine (ARAKODA® or other regimen) or Celgosivir/Australian Chestnut Extracts in a timely manner, we may not be able to expand our business operations; we may not be able to successfully conduct planned clinical trials; and we have no manufacturing capacity which puts us at risk of lengthy and costly delays of bringing our products to market. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the information contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2025, and our subsequent SEC filings. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company’s actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

