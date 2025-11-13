Coupons.com Launches Cashback Feature and Browser Extension Ahead of Black Friday

Atlanta, Georgia , Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coupons.com, a leading destination for coupons and savings, has just made it even easier for shoppers to save money. Since 1998, Coupons.com has connected users with thousands of digital and printable coupons across their favorite brands and retailers. Now, the site has added cashback to its offering, helping users earn money back on everyday purchases from their favorite online stores.

With the new cashback feature, shoppers can simply activate an offer, complete their purchase, and earn a percentage of their purchase straight to their account. From fashion to electronics, Coupons.com connects consumers to over 2,400 top retailers, helping them get more value from every shopping trip.

The site has also introduced a new browser extension that simplifies the savings experience for consumers. The Coupons.com extension, available on all major browsers, automatically applies available coupons, cashback and deals from over 2,400 retailers while users shop online, ensuring they never miss a chance to save.

The new features come just in time for the busiest online shopping period of the year. As one of the earliest online savings platforms, Coupons.com continues to see strong engagement. With Black Friday approaching, Coupons.com data shows that in November 2024, there was a 20% month-over-month increase in clickouts on the platform, as more users visited retailer websites to redeem coupons. Conversion rates also rose 10%, reflecting higher purchasing intent from consumers heading into the sales season.

“As the holiday season approaches, shoppers are looking for simple and effective ways to make their money go further. With the addition of cashback and our new extension, we’re making it easier than ever for consumers to save money. Whether it's with coupon codes or cashback, Coupons.com helps shoppers get the most value every time they shop,” said Alexander Ketter, Managing Director USA at Atolls, the company behind Coupons.com.

From printable coupons to instant cashback on online purchases, Coupons.com continues to evolve as the all-in-one savings platform for today’s smart shopper.

Visit www.coupons.com or download the Coupons.com browser extension to start saving today.





About Coupons.com



Founded in 1998, Coupons.com has been helping shoppers save money for over two decades with online and in-store coupons from thousands of popular retailers. It now also offers cashback, rewarding users every time they shop through Coupons.com. Building on its legacy, Coupons.com continues to thrive and innovate under Atolls, ensuring to help consumers make smarter shopping decisions and get more value from their purchases every time they check out.

