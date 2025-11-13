Naugle Heating & Cooling Enters Next Chapter with Local Partnership Focused on Long-Term Growth

Tecumseh, Michigan, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naugle Heating & Cooling, a trusted, family-owned provider of residential and commercial HVAC services in Lenawee County for more than 40 years, has entered a new chapter through its acquisition by Jim McFarland, an experienced business leader dedicated to preserving Naugle’s deep community roots. The company’s next phase will focus on supporting the people who define it most; the technicians who do the work and the customers who have trusted them for decades.





“From day one, I’ve been blown away by the warmth and encouragement from customers, vendors, and the broader Tecumseh community,” said Jim McFarland, President of Naugle Heating & Cooling. “This business isn’t just about equipment or systems, it’s about people. Our technicians and our customers are Naugle. The prior owners built a company where trust and craftsmanship still mean something, and I’m honored to carry that forward while helping the team and the community grow together.”

McFarland noted that the company is actively expanding its team and is seeking experienced, motivated heating and cooling technicians who want to grow with a fast-moving, service-driven organization. “We’re growing quickly and want to bring on people who share our commitment to excellent service and honest work,” he said. “The local outpouring of support has been amazing, and our goal is simple: to keep taking care of the people who’ve always been the heart of this business.” He added that Naugle Heating & Cooling also aims to become a trusted succession partner for other home-service owners in the region who are approaching retirement or looking for a responsible steward for their business and employees.

McFarland Under McFarland’s leadership, Naugle Heating & Cooling will maintain its existing operations in Tecumseh while investing in technician training, equipment upgrades, and expanded service coverage across Lenawee County and neighboring communities. McFarland, who has a background in mechanical engineering and more than a decade of experience in operations and customer service, plans to build on Naugle’s reputation for integrity, dependability and personal connection.

About Naugle Heating & Cooling

Founded in Tecumseh, Michigan and now celebrating roughly over 40 years in business, Naugle Heating & Cooling provides heating, cooling, and indoor air-quality solutions to homeowners and businesses across Southeast Michigan. Known for its dependable service, affordable pricing and HVAC-certified technicians, Naugle’s philosophy is simple: take care of people first and the rest will follow. From furnace and air-conditioner installations to maintenance, repairs and duct cleaning, Naugle continues to deliver comfort through the pride and care of its team, serving neighbors like family since the beginning.

