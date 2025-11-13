Turning Vision Into Value: Cie Portfolio Win as Nativo Is Acquired for $120M

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cie, a venture studio, announced today that its portfolio company Nativo, a leading advertising technology provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Life360 (Nasdaq: LIF). The transaction, valued at approximately $120 million in cash and stock, marks another successful outcome of Cie’s venture studio model.

Founded and incubated by Justin Choi and Cie in 2010, Nativo has become a leading platform for delivering premium, contextually relevant advertising experiences that seamlessly integrate with publisher content. Cie partnered closely with Nativo’s founding team to provide early strategic direction, product acceleration, and capital access that helped position the company as a trusted leader in the ad tech industry.

“Nativo’s acquisition by Life360 is another validation of the venture studio model we’ve built at Cie,” said Anderee Berengian, Co-Founder and CEO of Cie. “By embedding our team alongside visionary founders like Justin Choi, we’re able to accelerate innovation and scale companies toward meaningful outcomes. Nativo has been at the forefront of shaping what effective, non-intrusive advertising can be, and we’re proud to have been a part of its journey from concept to category leader.”

Life360’s acquisition of Nativo will unite its rich first-party family and location insights with Nativo’s advanced advertising technology and publisher network, helping brands reach families with relevant messages across more channels. The transaction is expected to close in January 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab and accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into thriving ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie’s venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions (acquired by LINQ), Nativo (acquired by Life360), Performa Labs, Apollo Education Systems, Divine Roots, and a growing list of emerging startups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture, Pepsi, Nestlé USA, Saks Fifth Avenue, Goldman Sachs, Hearst, and Internet Brands.

