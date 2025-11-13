Investors who purchased Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class lawsuit on behalf all purchasers or acquirers of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (f/k/a CopperSteel HoldCo, Inc.) (NYSE: FUN) common stock pursuant or traceable to the company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the July 1, 2024 merger of legacy Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (“Legacy Six Flags”) with Cedar Fair, L.P. (“Cedar Fair”), has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Investors have until January 5, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Allegations

The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933, claiming that Six Flags and certain senior executives made false or misleading statements and omitted material facts in the registration statement and prospectus issued for the merger. Investors were misled about the true financial and operational health of Legacy Six Flags and the viability of the merger, resulting in substantial losses after the truth emerged.

Specifically, plaintiffs allege that:

Legacy Six Flags suffered from years of underinvestment , leaving its parks in need of significant additional capital and operational expenditure to maintain competitive with other amusement parks.

, leaving its parks in need of to maintain competitive with other amusement parks. Despite public claims of “transformational investment initiatives,” the company’s parks required hundreds of millions in undisclosed capital infusions .

. Following his appointment as Chief Executive Officer in November 2021, Selim Bassoul drastically cut employee headcount to reduce costs, which degraded operations and guest experience .

drastically to reduce costs, which . These operational and capital deficiencies undermined the rationale for the merger as presented to investors.

Stock Impact

Stock price at merger close (July 1, 2024): $55 per share

$55 per share Subsequent low: $14.81 on November 11, 2025

$14.81 on November 11, 2025 Decline: Approximately 73%





Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who suffered losses have until January 5, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.