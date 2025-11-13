Wayvia Launches Next Gen of Prowl to Help Brands Protect Margins and Enforce Pricing Integrity in Real Time

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayvia , the omnicommerce enablement leader formerly known as PriceSpider, today unveiled the Next Gen of Prowl, its enhanced Retail Intelligence platform with AI-driven capabilities engineered to help brands maintain pricing integrity and safeguard margins amid increasing market volatility. The platform introduces a new standard in automated price intelligence by integrating MAP monitoring and proactive enforcement workflows within a single system. Together, these capabilities give brands full visibility and control over pricing across the entire commerce ecosystem.

As shopper journeys become more fragmented and AI agents shape purchase decisions, consistent and transparent pricing is now a competitive advantage. Built for today’s multi-channel world, the Next Gen of Prowl will use predictive AI to detect, prioritize and enforce pricing integrity across marketplaces and retailers, ensuring every shopper journey remains profitable and brand-safe.

“Brands are under more pressure than ever to protect their margins and reputation,” said Anthony Ferry, co-founder and CEO of Wayvia. “Unlike traditional dashboards that only report violations, Prowl acts in real time to protect margins. It is built to catch violations as they happen, not after the damage is done, preserving value, strengthening retail partnerships and ensuring every shopper experience stays consistent and fair.”

Next Gen Prowl Features at a Glance:

Retailer Environment Scan – Automatically detects updates across retailer PDPs and refreshes product data with no manual work. Real-time accuracy helps catch pricing violations and unauthorized sellers the moment they appear and before they impact quarterly margin targets.

– Automatically detects updates across retailer PDPs and refreshes product data with no manual work. Real-time accuracy helps catch pricing violations and unauthorized sellers the moment they appear and before they impact quarterly margin targets. Price Anomaly Detection – Reduces false alert investigation time by up to 70% and prioritizes violations with real margin leakage, so teams can act faster with less noise.

– Reduces false alert investigation time by up to 70% and prioritizes violations with real margin leakage, so teams can act faster with less noise. Dynamic Field Selection – Adapts instantly to changes in retailer PDP layouts, ensuring accurate price and seller data is captured. It is designed to maintain enforcement continuity during peak times like Black Friday, Prime Day and other key shopping holidays when 40-60% of annual revenue is at stake and MAP violators move fastest.

– Adapts instantly to changes in retailer PDP layouts, ensuring accurate price and seller data is captured. It is designed to maintain enforcement continuity during peak times like Black Friday, Prime Day and other key shopping holidays when 40-60% of annual revenue is at stake and MAP violators move fastest. New UI Experience - Offers a faster, more intuitive command center to cut investigation-to-enforcement time in half. The workflow moves teams from alert to action in minutes, not hours.

Prowl is a core component of the Retail Intelligence pillar of Wayvia’s connected ecosystem, working alongside Shoppable Media and Omnicommerce Data to create, protect and measure every shopper journey. Unified through Wayvia’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), these solutions connect insights, activation and optimization to turn integrity into measurable profit.

The next generation of Prowl is beginning to roll out to customers, with expanded predictive intelligence capabilities to follow in early 2026. To learn more or request a demo, visit wayvia.com/prowl or sign up for beta access by contacting your customer representative.

About Wayvia:

Wayvia is the global leader in omnicommerce data and brand enablement. By connecting shopper and retail intelligence across every channel, brands gain deeper insight into consumer behavior and unlock new opportunities to improve the path to purchase, whether through offsite media, onsite experiences or agentic commerce. Backed by the world’s largest network of retailer and media partnerships, Wayvia offers brands the retail intelligence to power analytics, optimize shopping journeys and enable AI solutions. For more information, please visit wayvia.com to learn more.

Media Contact For Wayvia:

SamsonPR

wayvia@samsonpr.com