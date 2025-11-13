Blazpay Breaks $1.3M in Presale, Showcasing Market Potential for 2025

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay has officially crossed the $1.3 million fundraising milestone, confirming its place among the fastest-growing Crypto Presale projects of 2025. As the platform enters Phase 3, momentum continues to build, attracting retail investors, blockchain developers, and AI enthusiasts alike.





With the token now priced at $0.0094 per BLAZ, more than 173 million tokens have already been sold, pushing the presale close to a complete sell-out. With less than 24 hours remaining in Phase 3, demand is accelerating as investors eye the upcoming price jump to $0.01175, a clear signal that Blazpay could be the best 1000x crypto candidate this cycle.





AI Meets DeFi - A Foundation for Smart Finance

Blazpay leverages machine-learning models to automate and enhance DeFi operations. Its AI modules analyze live market data, predict volatility, and optimize trade entries across multiple chains.

This precision layer empowers traders with real-time intelligence while ensuring transparent operations through audited smart contracts. By combining automation with accessibility, Blazpay positions itself not only as a Crypto Presale success story but as a technological benchmark for future decentralized finance.

Multichain Access - Cross-Network Power Without Barriers

At the heart of Blazpay’s design lies Multichain Access, allowing instant connectivity across major blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, and Polygon. Users can stake, swap, and transfer seamlessly without navigating the usual complexities of switching chains. With less than 24 hours remaining in Phase 3, this is the perfect time for new participants to secure early access.

Perpetual Trading - AI-Driven Precision for Smarter Decisions

Blazpay’s Perpetual Trading module uses AI-powered analytics to automate buy and sell positions, enabling continuous profit potential. Whether users are beginners or seasoned traders, the system minimizes emotional decision-making while maximizing efficiency in volatile markets.

This feature alone has drawn attention from analysts who identify Blazpay as a project capable of bridging the gap between traditional algorithmic trading and decentralized innovation.

SDK Integration - Building the Future of Web3 Applications

The Blazpay SDK opens its infrastructure to global developers, allowing them to design and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) directly on the network. Each contribution adds value and resilience to the ecosystem, transforming Blazpay into more than just a token-into a full-scale AI blockchain platform.

This community-driven expansion aligns with Blazpay’s vision to become the foundation for the next wave of AI crypto coins to buy in 2025 and beyond.





Referral Rewards - Real-Time Earning, Real Community Growth

Blazpay rewards users instantly through its Referral Rewards system, distributing 5%–10% in USDT for every successful referral. These rewards are withdrawable even before the presale concludes, creating a loop of organic community growth and investor trust.

This reward mechanism strengthens Blazpay’s identity as a presale built on transparency and inclusivity, encouraging users to participate actively rather than passively hold tokens.

Investor Scenario - Turning $4,000 Into a Long-Term Gain

At the Phase 3 presale price of $0.0094, an investment of $4,000 secures roughly 426,666 BLAZ tokens. With less than 24 hours remaining in Phase 3, acting now locks in the lowest entry price.

Once Phase 4 begins at $0.01175, that allocation is already worth $5,009, a 25% gain before listings even start. Analysts forecast Blazpay could trade between $0.065–$0.10 in 2025, turning that $4,000 into $27,733–$42,666, underscoring why Blazpay is being called the best 1000x crypto contender of the year.

Price Forecast - Where Blazpay Could Head Next

Market momentum suggests Blazpay’s presale may soon reach full completion. Analysts expect a near-term price range of $0.012–$0.018 before listing, offering potential returns of 20–40% for Phase 3 participants.

Beyond its presale, Blazpay’s AI integration, SDK expansion, and multichain rollout are projected to fuel sustained growth throughout 2025. These pillars could push Blazpay toward the forefront of the best presale crypto 2025 landscape.

Community and Market Sentiment

The Blazpay community continues to expand rapidly across Telegram and X (Twitter), with thousands of participants actively engaging in discussions, sharing referral codes, and tracking live presale milestones. This viral momentum reflects the growing confidence that Blazpay represents more than a trend-it’s a movement.

Every new referral and community milestone reinforces investor trust, strengthening the narrative that Blazpay’s combination of AI technology, real-world utility, and verified tokenomics makes it one of the AI crypto coins to buy before the next bull cycle begins.

Final Outlook - Blazpay Defines the New Era of Crypto Presales

With over $1.3 million raised, a nearly sold-out Phase 3, and a growing suite of AI-powered utilities, Blazpay is setting new standards for what defines a successful Crypto Presale. Less than 24 hours remain in Phase 3, giving investors a narrow window to participate before the next price surge.

Its transparent tokenomics, audited smart contracts, and multi-layered ecosystem design give investors confidence in both short-term returns and long-term value. Analysts increasingly list Blazpay among the best 1000x crypto projects of 2025, projects capable of turning early participation into exponential upside.

For those still asking which crypto will explode next, the data, momentum, and community behind Blazpay suggest the market may already have its answer.

Join the Blazpay Community

Website: www.blazpay.com

Twitter: @blazpaylabs

Telegram: t.me/blazpay





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-driven DeFi ecosystem that merges artificial intelligence with blockchain automation. Featuring Multichain Access, Perpetual Trading, SDK Integration, and Referral Rewards, Blazpay empowers users and developers to trade, build, and earn seamlessly across multiple chains. Having raised over $1.16 million during its Phase 3 Crypto Presale, Blazpay continues to gain recognition as one of the best presale crypto 2025 projects and a frontrunner among the AI crypto coins to buy this cycle.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

