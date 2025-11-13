Mark Kiesel Announces Retirement as Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Global Credit at Pimco

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Kiesel, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for Global Credit at Pimco, today announced his retirement from the firm. His departure from Pimco concludes an accomplished 29-year tenure at one of the industry’s most respected investment management firms. Kiesel plans to remain active as an investment manager, strategist and advisor and to continue sharing insights on global bond markets and credit investing.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished in nearly 30 years at Pimco, and deeply grateful for the trust my clients and colleagues have placed in me,” Kiesel said. “I look forward to continuing to contribute to the global credit community in the next chapter of my career.”

Since joining Pimco as a junior account manager in 1996, Kiesel has risen through a series of portfolio management and leadership roles to become one of the investment industry’s most influential voices in global credit. Known for his disciplined, research-driven approach, Kiesel has generated consistent, benchmark-beating results across the strategies he managed and has played a central role in shaping Pimco’s investment framework and culture of stewardship.

Throughout his career, Kiesel has helped guide Pimco’s evolution into one of the world’s largest and most successful investment management firms. As CIO for Global Credit and a member of Pimco’s Investment Committee, he led teams in global credit markets while advising clients around the world on market cycles, risk management, and long-horizon portfolio construction.

As a recognized authority on global credit markets, Kiesel has authored over 60 commentaries and papers followed closely by investors and is a frequent contributor to leading financial media outlets. In 2006, his “For Sale” piece established him as a US housing market expert as a result of his ability to foresee the housing market crisis years ahead of other investors.

He has served on Alphabet and Google’s Investment Advisor Committee since 2016. His performance track record has earned him numerous honors, including 24 Lipper Awards, Morningstar Bond Manager of the Year (2012), and nominations for the same award in 2010, 2012, and 2017. Bloomberg News profiled Kiesel in 2017, describing him as “America’s Top Bond Manager.” In 2024, he received the Foreign Policy Association’s prestigious Gold Medal Award.

Kiesel is deeply engaged in philanthropic and community efforts. He serves on the Leadership Council of the Navy SEAL Foundation, which provides critical support to Naval Special Warfare service members, veterans, and families – a commitment he intends to continue in the next chapter of his career.

A Michigan native, Kiesel holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

