Smithfield Foods and Festival Foods Donate 34,000 Pounds of Protein to Fight Hunger in Wisconsin

SMITHFIELD, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods partnered with Festival Foods today to donate more than 34,000 pounds of protein to Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and St. Joesph Food Program in Menasha, Wisconsin. The donation will provide support to thousands of neighbors facing food insecurity as the need intensifies during the holiday season.

“Giving back and taking care of the communities that we call home is a core part of who we are at Smithfield,” said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. “By joining forces with Festival Foods, we’re investing in the strength and spirit of Wisconsin communities, one meal and one family at a time.”





Donated food items include ham, bacon and pork chops, which will provide more than 137,000 servings to help take a bite out of hunger in Wisconsin.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of partners like Smithfield,” said Carolynn Hietala, community involvement senior specialist for Festival Foods. “Food insecurity affects every community and through this donation of protein products we are able to make a tangible impact at a time of critical need."

Paul's Pantry is a nonprofit food pantry dedicated to serving low-income families in Northeast Wisconsin. Last year, the organization distributed nearly five million pounds of food to more than 5,400 registered families. Founded in 1984, the pantry was created to address hunger in the community for all individuals needing assistance. It operates entirely on private donations and volunteer support.

“We are so grateful to have the support of Smithfield and Festival Foods,” said Bob Hornacek, assistant executive director for Paul’s Pantry. “Our pantry is the busiest it has ever been in our 41-year history. But thanks to the generosity of the community, we continue to meet the growing demand by offering weekly groceries for families in need. This donation will go a long way towards helping us to continue to keep families fed during the holidays and beyond.”

St. Joesph Food Program is a nonprofit organization committed to combating food insecurity in Wisconsin’s greater Fox City region for more than 40 years. In 2024, the program experienced more than 33,000 client visits from 2,900 individual families.

"Our community has seen a significant rise in the number of families and individuals seeking food support. Many are facing tough choices between paying rent, utilities or groceries. We are working hard to meet this demand, but resources are stretched thin as needs have increased,” said Scott Schefe, director of operations for St. Joesph Food Program. “One of the most important aspects of food security is access to protein. Thanks to this donation, we can ensure that families receive not just food, but the kind of wholesome, protein-packed meals that truly sustain them.”

Since 2004, Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger programs have helped fight hunger across Wisconsin by supporting nearly 50 local food pantries and animal organizations. Shoppers can easily contribute by purchasing $5 or $10 donation cards at checkout. To date, the programs have raised over $3.6 million, making a meaningful difference in the lives of the people it serves.

To learn more about Festival Foods’ programs to support neighbors in need, visit festfoods.com.

Smithfield's hunger relief program, Helping Hungry Homes®, has provided hundreds of millions of servings of protein in all 50 U.S. states since 2008. Smithfield donated more than 25 million servings of protein, valued at nearly $28 million, to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across the U.S. in 2024.

To learn more about Smithfield’s initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

About Festival Foods

Founded in 1946 as Skogen's IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin grocer that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and providing guests with exceptional service and value. The company, which began operating as Festival Foods in 1990, employs more than 7,000 full- and part-time associates and operates 42 full-service supermarkets across Wisconsin. Festival Foods is part of 1939 Group, Inc., which is owned by the family that founded Schnuck Markets, Inc., and named after the year they opened the first Schnucks store. Other members of the family of companies include Hometown Grocers, Inc. and Schnuck Markets, Inc.

About Paul’s Pantry

Paul's Pantry is a 100% community supported, free grocery store-style food pantry exclusively for families in need in Brown County. Last year, the organization distributed nearly 5-million pounds of food to more than 5,400 registered families. Founded in 1984, the pantry was created to address hunger in the community by providing all individuals needing assistance with a dignified shopping experience. Paul’s Pantry operates entirely on private donations.

About St. Joseph Food Program

St. Joseph Food Program has helped food-insecure individuals and families by providing weekly groceries in the Fox Valley region since 1982. St. Joeph’s is currently serving 750 families with meat, milk, eggs, bread, fresh produce, nonperishable and miscellaneous items. In addition, St. Joe provides food for other nonprofit organizations and students. Our mission of “Fighting Hunger. Sustaining Hope.” has been made possible because of the generosity of our community.

