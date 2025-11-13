Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCID:THVB), the parent company of Thomasville National Bank and TNB Financial Services, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $1.45 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2025. The total dividend paid for the year of $2.70 represents a 17% increase over the 2024 dividend paid of $2.30.

In announcing the dividend, the Company’s Chairman and CEO Stephen H. Cheney stated that “We are pleased that our Bank’s strong financial performance allows us to continue our tradition of paying a dividend in December to our shareholders.”

Cheney also stated “Over the last 30 years we recognize the support of this community, our shareholders and customers have made our Bank extremely successful. We are very pleased to share the earnings of the Company with the people that made it a reality. One of the most important benefits of a locally owned bank is that the earnings remain in the community.” Over the past twenty-six years, TNB has returned over $124 million in dividends to local shareholders.

About Thomasville Bancshares, Inc., and Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1995 as the holding company for Thomasville National Bank. TNB along with its two banking divisions; St. Simons Bank & Trust and Tallahassee National Bank, have total assets over $1.9 billion providing full-service banking and commercial lending across the South Georgia and North Florida region. TNB is consistently recognized as a top performing community bank. In 2025, TNB was ranked 4th nationally in American Banker’s Top 200 Community Banks based upon three years average return on shareholders’ equity. The Bank’s trust and investment division, TNB Financial Services, has client assets over $5 billion under advisement and provides financial planning, investments, trust, brokerage, and other related financial services. TNBFS has offices located in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio. The Company is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia and has over 800 local shareholders. Thomasville National Bank is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 229-226-3300 or visit www.tnbank.com.