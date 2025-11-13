Why Hiring Professional Painters from Berger Paints is the Smartest Choice This Festive Season





Kolkata, Inida, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Festive weeks in India bring fresh energy into every home. A neat paint refresh sets the tone before anything else, yet the rush of shopping, travel, and hosting can make it hard to plan. This is where Berger Paints professional home painting services fit naturally into the season. The result is simple to aim for: a calm, welcoming home that looks ready for guests, photographs, and long evenings of conversation. Read on to know more.

Why Consider Professional Home Painting Services

Surface preparation: Pros check for damp spots, cracks, flaking, and salt deposits before they start. Proper sanding, putty, and primer help the finish look even and stay consistent.





Predictable schedules: Teams plan room by room, cover furniture, and protect floors so daily life continues with fewer interruptions.





Teams plan room by room, cover furniture, and protect floors so daily life continues with fewer interruptions. Consistent edges and details: Trained painters handle trims, grills, railings, and tricky corners with steady technique.

Planning the Project, Plus Express Painting for Tight Timelines

When guests are arriving soon, consider express painting. Providers may use mechanised sanding and faster-drying products to compress the schedule. A simple plan helps:

Do a walkthrough to note seepage, cracks, and priority rooms.



Finalise colours, sheen levels such as matte, satin, or semi-gloss, and the number of coats.



Lock the sequence, living room and entry first, bedrooms next, kitchen last.



Keep a small buffer day for touch-ups.





Choosing Colours and Finishes for Indian Homes

Light and lighting: Test swatches in daylight and under LEDs. The same shade can look warmer next to diyas and cooler under tube lights.





Test swatches in daylight and under LEDs. The same shade can look warmer next to diyas and cooler under tube lights. Finish by function:



Living and dining: matte or low sheen to minimise glare in photos. Kids’ rooms and kitchen: washable emulsions for easy upkeep. Accent walls: one deeper tone or a subtle texture to anchor décor.





Odour and ventilation: Low odour and low VOC options can feel more comfortable when the family is at home during work.

Materials, Tools, and Safety

Professional home painting services bring ladders, masking supplies, rollers, and dust control measures. This matters for stairwells, double-height ceilings, and balconies. Protective gear, cordoned areas, and tidy storage of materials reduce disruption, especially around children and elders.

Budgeting Without Surprises

Ask for a written scope that lists:

Preparation steps such as scraping, putty, and primer.

Paint brand, product line, quantity estimates, and coats per room.

Labour, covering and clean-up, and any exterior work.

This format makes it easier to compare quotes and to phase work if needed.

Clean-up and Basic Aftercare

When painting wraps up, coverings should come off, switches and handles should be wiped, and floors should be cleared. Keep a small leftover of each Berger Paints shade for post-festival touch-ups. Wait a few days before washing freshly painted walls; when you do, use a soft cloth and a mild solution.

How to Evaluate a Provider: A Simple Checklist

Here is how you can evaluate a provider before choosing the right one:





Recent photos of completed interiors and exteriors.





Basic documentation and a clear timeline.





Comfort with express painting tools and dust control methods.





Willingness to do a small patch test and share a room-wise plan.





Reference from a nearby client, if available.

Conclusion

A structured plan, the right materials, and steady execution can make festive painting smoother. With Berger Paints professional home painting services, and express options when timelines are tight, you can focus on hosting and rituals while the house becomes guest-ready in an organised way.



Media Contact:

Priya Mehta

Public Relations Manager

Berger Paints India Ltd

Address: Berger House, 129 Park Street, Kolkata – 700017, India

Phone: +91 33 2229 9724 / 2229 6005

Email: priya.mehta@bergerindia.com | consumerfeedback@bergerindia.com

Website: https://www.bergerpaints.com/

